GRIFFITH — Marlene Starcevich’s many attempts to get hired as the town of Dyer’s first female officer in the 1980s did not come without controversy.
At a time when law enforcement departments were unabashedly inhospitable toward female recruits, a young Starcevich went through 11 applications, 14 interviews and a four-year sex discrimination lawsuit before a federal judge ordered the town of Dyer to hire her as an officer.
“I knew in my soul this was what God meant for me to do in my life, so there was no turning back,” the 61-year-old said Tuesday, the day after she officially retired from the force after 34 years.
Her big break came when she was on the hiring eligibility list for the town's police force.
After a controversial town meeting in February 1981, which centered around applicants vying for the Dyer Police Department, the Lansing-based Sun Journal newspaper printed an article about the meeting, she said.
Alongside the story was a cartoon of a then-town councilman exclaiming “I can’t think of anything for a woman to do on the Dyer Police Department. We already have someone to pour the coffee!”
To this day, Starcevich still has a cut-out of the cartoon. It’s among the many clippings she keeps in a scrapbook chronicling her lawsuit.
A rocky start
A court-ordered hire was not the greatest way to start off a career, she said, noting how many of her male colleagues made her feel like an "intruder" instead of an equal co-worker for the first year and a half on the Dyer Police Department.
But she kept her nose to the grindstone and leaned on a handful of officers for support, including her partner, Officer William Neumaier, and field training officer, Cpl. Michael Kapitan, she said.
“As the years went on, I became accepted on the force. I just kept trying to change their minds by doing a good job,” she said.
She made such an impression that when she announced she was applying to join the Griffith Police Department in 1991, her boss, the then-police chief in Dyer, offered her sergeant stripes to stay on.
“Although I did not accept this offer, it meant the world to me to know he actually wanted me to stay after fighting for four years to keep me off the force,” Starcevich said.
A rewarding career
The 61-year-old retired Monday after 34 years as a sworn officer, serving in a multitude of roles including patrolwoman, patrol supervisor, school resource officer, social services liaison, sergeant and police chaplain.
While Starcevich’s hiring in Dyer was an uphill battle, her retirement from the Griffith Police Department was more of a happy ending of sorts and a testament of her dedication to law enforcement. Hundreds of congratulatory messages poured in from the community thanking her for her years of service.
“She was a trailblazer and she’s known for her gift of empathy and love, for both her fellow officers and the community,” Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said Tuesday.
When the police department posted news of Starcevich’s retirement this week, the post was shared 141 times and received 435 comments — the most any department post has received, Mance said.
One Facebook user recalled how Starcevich pulled him over for riding his dirt bike at the age of 14 and made him walk to the tracks. Another Facebook user commented, thanking Starcevich for saluting her father during an escort for his funeral. Others thanked her for being a calming presence during a gas leak in their home or assisting them when they locked their keys in their car.
“It speaks to the job she’s done and the amazing amount of connections she made with the community she served. She’s touched so many people in both small and large ways, and in a very challenging profession,” Mance said.
As the department's DARE officer in the local schools, Starcevich was instrumental in launching a Bench Buddy program last year aimed at promoting inclusiveness and providing students with a safe, nonthreatening way to seek help if they are having trouble in school or at home.
"If any child has a problem, maybe they've been bullied, they are sad about a divorce or they've been touched inappropriately, the child knows all they have to do is sit on the bench and a supervisor will ask them 'What's wrong?'" Starcevich said. "If anything, that's probably my footprint."
Early beginnings
Starcevich said at the age of 18, she began exploring possible careers with her priest, the Rev. Francis Lazar. She mentioned wanting to join the convent as a nun, she said.
When Lazar asked her if there were any other professions she would consider, she also mentioned the possibility of a career in law enforcement — as long as it meant she could serve her community.
“I laughed when I said it because I was (5 feet, 4 inches tall), 120 pounds back then and female. Women just weren’t accepted on police departments back then. Father Lazar didn’t laugh at all and told me if that is where God is leading me then that is where I should go,” Starcevich said.
To get her foot in the door, she worked as a dispatcher before applying with the Dyer Police Department and settling the discrimination lawsuit, she said.
‘In their darkest hours’
Starcevich said the most rewarding part of her career in Griffith was her time as police chaplain liaison and the three years she worked as a social services liaison.
“Often, when there was a death, I would be called to the scene. I think being able to be of some comfort to people when they are in their darkest hours is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, but at the same time, the most rewarding,” Starcevich said. “I myself lost both parents and a brother and know all too well how hard it is, when somebody you loved so dearly passes.”
Police officers are often first on scene after tragedy, and the first to comfort victims in their darkest moments. Starcevich had a gift, Mance said, which led him to create a social services liaison position in the department.
“We recognized she had a gift for connecting with people, especially in times of stress or trauma, and we wanted to tap into that gift,” he said. “We suspected there were a lot of gaps between police services and social services services and we wanted to to bridge those gaps.”
'God gave me the strength'
During the three-year grant, which expired last year when grant funding dried up, Starcevich would connect with men and women in need of mental health care or assistance leaving abusive relationships and provide them with information on shelters, legal help, support groups and more.
In social services liaison role, she followed up with domestic violence cases, and more often than not, female victims gravitated toward her because of her gender.
“I’ve been called in on cases where the victims have requested to speak with a female officer. They are less embarrassed and provide more details,” she said.
In a perfect world, more qualified women would work in law enforcement, and departments would better reflect the populations they serve, she said.
She said she hopes her lifelong career serves as a example for younger generations of women to follow in her footsteps.
“During the court battle, there were many articles in the paper. It was a lot of pressure to be under. However, like everything else in my life, God gave me the strength to get through it,” she said.