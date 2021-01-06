Griffith slates roads for improvements

GRIFFITH — Griffith is looking at an ambitious road improvements package this year, thanks, in part, to a state grant.

Griffith will receive $761,883.20 — to match of the town's portion — from the grant, said Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th.

The funding comes from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

"It's going to pave a variety of roads," Hobson said.

Among the stretches of roads to be resurfaced will be Broad Street from 45th Street to Ridge Road; and Division Street from South Broad to South Arbogast Street.

Other streets to be included are Oak Place from Raymond Avenue to Lindberg Avenue; Pine Place between Raymond Avenue and Lindberg Avenue; Lindberg Avenue from Oak Place to Pine Place; Oak Street from Lindberg Avenue to Cline Avenue; and 40th Place between Indiana Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.

Also on the list are Lafayette Avenue from East 40th Place to Minter Drive; Indiana Avenue from Division Street to the cul-de-sac; Columbia Street from the alley east of Broad to Lafayette Avenue; Forest Avenue from West Ash Street to 601 Forrest Ave.; and Harvey Avenue from 45th Street to the dead end.