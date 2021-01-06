Griffith slates roads for improvements

GRIFFITH — Griffith is looking at an ambitious road improvements package this year, thanks, in part, to a state grant.
Griffith will receive $761,883.20 — to match of the town's portion — from the grant, said Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th.
The funding comes from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
"It's going to pave a variety of roads," Hobson said.
Among the stretches of roads to be resurfaced will be Broad Street from 45th Street to Ridge Road; and Division Street from South Broad to South Arbogast Street.
Other streets to be included are Oak Place from Raymond Avenue to Lindberg Avenue; Pine Place between Raymond Avenue and Lindberg Avenue; Lindberg Avenue from Oak Place to Pine Place; Oak Street from Lindberg Avenue to Cline Avenue; and 40th Place between Indiana Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.
Also on the list are Lafayette Avenue from East 40th Place to Minter Drive; Indiana Avenue from Division Street to the cul-de-sac; Columbia Street from the alley east of Broad to Lafayette Avenue; Forest Avenue from West Ash Street to 601 Forrest Ave.; and Harvey Avenue from 45th Street to the dead end.
Other roads are 43rd Court from North Woodlawn Avenue to the cul-de-sac; Woodlawn Avenue from 43rd Court to 43rd Place; 43rd Place from Cline to Woodlawn Avenue; 44th Place from North Cline to North Harvey Avenue; Elm Street between Cline and Broad; and Minter Drive between Broad and Indiana Street.
The related document shows each road will receive 1.5 inches milling and replacement of the surface, yellow centerline striping, crosswalks and stop bars.
"Concrete curb will be replaced due to any elevation or condition issues and ADA ramps will be brought to current standards," the grant says.
The council also said it is working on the financial numbers and setting priority locations for next year's sidewalk replacement program.