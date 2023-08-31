Times Staff
GRIFFITH — In the mood for a bit of the Beatles with a side of barbecue?
Head over to Griffith’s Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street festival for four days of live bands, at least 35 food and crafts merchants and more beer vendors than ever before.
The free festival takes place along Broad Street.
It kicked off Thursday and continues from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
The festival, which celebrates Griffith’s railroad history, typically draws 4,00 to 7,000 people, town officials said.
There are a few important changes to note from past years to help handle those crowds.
The town has added up to 800 more spaces for people to make the viewing area larger and accommodate more people, Town Council President Rick Ryfa said.
That includes more service areas for the beer vendors.
No lawn chairs will be allowed on Broad Street this year, Ryfa said. That’s because there is too much danger for EMS and police if they had to respond to a call.
To accommodate that, the town is bringing in hundreds of extra chairs and tables to make sure there is plenty of seating and there’s a grassy area for lawn chairs at Franklin Street or Columbia Avenue and Broad Street.
PHOTOS: Griffith hosts Rock 'N' Rail street festival
Glenn David Schroeder makes a balloon animal for four-year-old Savanna Daniels Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
"The Unstoppables" perform Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dan Soto performs with "The Unstoppables" Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Chris Voynovich prepares shish kabobs for Ace Catering and Gino's Catering Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bruce Chronister performs with "The Unstoppables" Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
"The Unstoppables" perform Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
"The Unstoppables" perform Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Greg Ashby performs with "The Unstoppables" Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Al Joseph plays his fiddle with "The Unstoppables" Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
