GRIFFITH — "It doesn't get easier, you get stronger," reads a sign in Calumet Gymnastics Club.

Angie Bernotus teaches more than 100 gymnasts to go the extra mile at practices and competitions.

"Our coaching style is different compared to other gyms because we use positive reinforcement," she said inside CGC, 1210 E. Main St. "I never tell the girls something they did is bad. Instead, I'll tell them I may have liked the move that they did before better."

Bernotus' success in state and regional championships and AAU National Championships won her a spot her freshman year on Ball State University's Division I gymnastics team, according to the club's website.

The 41-year-old mother of two achieved her lifelong dream of opening a gymnastics club in November 2019, but she struggled to stay afloat once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and is still recovering from her gym being closed.

Since opening CGC, she has chosen a handful of gymnasts for National Gymnastics Association competitions. Generally the teams range from seven to 18 girls in skill levels 3 to 5. She chooses teams based on girls who are coachable and have accurate skills to compete.

NGA's competitive program offers 10 skill levels for men and women to compete in, according to its website. As each level progresses, gymnasts are required to know a more advanced sets of skills. In May, Ava Baker earned first place all-around for the Level 4 category at the regional competition in Indianapolis.

"My family told me not to expect first, so I went into it without any expectations," Baker said.

The 11-year-old gymnast has had a passion for jumping and leaping since she was a toddler. She trained at home from age 3 to 9, then enrolled at CGC.

"Ava is incredible. Growing up she would never walk anywhere, it was always a leap or jump," said her mother, Nicole. "She's just that kind of kid who looks at something and can replicate it."

Ava is preparing for the NGA national competition Tuesday in New Orleans. She will compete in bars, beam, floor and vault.

"Floor is really cool because you can do a variety of different poses," Ava said. "I'm nervous for nationals, but also really excited."

The most rewarding aspect of owning a gym is watching girls at competitions wear a smile on their faces, Bernotus said. She hopes to continue expanding her gym and would take a maximum of 250 gymnasts.

In addition to classes, CGC hosts summer camps, birthday parties, lock-ins and clinics. To learn more, visit calumetgymnastics.com or call 219-237-4292.

"I've always enjoyed helping kids and helping be part of their success and being happy," Bernotus said. "Being athletic is very important, and gymnastics is a great sport for it."

PHOTOS: Valparaiso hosts the gymnastics Regional on Saturday