Crash sends car careening into Taco Bell; 1 taken to hospital

GRIFFITH — A 25-year-old Elmwood Park, Illinois, woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after a crash that sent her car careening into a Taco Bell restaurant, police said.

The two-car crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Ridge Road, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

The woman was driving east when her black Nissan Sentra was hit by a black GMC Terrain, which was traveling west in the center turn lane and attempting to turn south into the Tru Lux car wash, police said.

The impact caused the Sentra to travel through the car wash parking lot, coming to rest against the Taco Bell.

An adult male passenger in the GMC fled before police officers arrived, Martin said. Witnesses told police he was picked up by someone in another vehicle.

An officer later located a vehicle matching a description given by witnesses and stopped it, Martin said.