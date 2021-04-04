Crash sends car careening into Taco Bell; 1 taken to hospital

A damaged black Nissan Sentra sits on a tow truck Sunday after its driver was taken to a hospital following a two-car crash in the 100 block of East Ridge Road in Griffith.
Jeff Dildine The Times
Damage to a wall at a Taco Bell restaurant can be seen Sunday after a two-car crash in the 100 block of East Ridge Road in Griffith sent one person to a hospital.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Damage to a wall at a Taco Bell restaurant can be seen Sunday after a two-car crash in the 100 block of East Ridge Road in Griffith sent one person to a hospital.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
A tow crew prepares to remove a Nissa Sentra from the scene of a crash Sunday in the 100 block of East Ridge Road. The Sentra's driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after another vehicle his her, causing her car to strike a Taco Bell building.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
A tow crew prepares to remove a GMC Terrain from a crash scene Sunday in the 100 block of East Ridge Road in Griffith.
GRIFFITH — A 25-year-old Elmwood Park, Illinois, woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after a crash that sent her car careening into a Taco Bell restaurant, police said.
The two-car crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Ridge Road, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
The woman was driving east when her black Nissan Sentra was hit by a black GMC Terrain, which was traveling west in the center turn lane and attempting to turn south into the Tru Lux car wash, police said.
The impact caused the Sentra to travel through the car wash parking lot, coming to rest against the Taco Bell.
An adult male passenger in the GMC fled before police officers arrived, Martin said. Witnesses told police he was picked up by someone in another vehicle.
An officer later located a vehicle matching a description given by witnesses and stopped it, Martin said.
The officer learned the man who fled the crash on Ridge Road, a 26-year-old Olympia Fields resident, had a warrant in another state that was not extraditable, Martin said.
A tow crew prepares to remove a Nissa Sentra from the scene of a crash Sunday in the 100 block of East Ridge Road. The Sentra's driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after another vehicle his her, causing her car to strike a Taco Bell building.