Fest pays tribute to musicians, rail past

GRIFFITH — According to Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, Griffith has been described as a “town that came to the tracks.” So it only made sense to name a local festival after the community’s rail history.

And if you have tribute bands and offer plenty of locally prepared food, that’s an added bonus.

The 13th annual Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival has been filling Broad Street with music, food, various other vendors and even classic cars.

“We have lots of vendors,” said Ryfa, who with Michelle Velez, events coordinator for the town, co-chairs the festival. The fest concludes Sunday, running from 1 p.m. to midnight.

Ryfa said the idea behind the festival was to “change the image of the town and bring awareness to the downtown.”

At the time of the first festival in 2009, Ryfa said, about half of the downtown commercial properties were vacant.

The festival started as a one-day event in August, he said, then was expanded to four days over the Labor Day weekend to coincide with the downtown revitalization the town was spearheading.

That work included new roads, sidewalks and pavers, Ryfa said, again with the intention of changing the town’s downtown image.

“The festival has grown as the town has grown,” he said. “We’ve seen [festival] numbers grow by three times in the past four years. We get about 50 vendors.”

The festival includes special events, including a classic car show taking up several street blocks. Griffith Firefighters Association sponsored the one-day car show Friday as a benefit.

A major attraction, Ryfa said, includes the tribute bands and performers. Musicians coming from around the country and Canada do tributes to the likes of John Mellencamp, Fleetwood Mac, The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Bob Seger, Elton John, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

“We try to find the bands that are the best in the nation, or come close,” Ryfa said. “Our Johnny Cash tribute may be the best around.”

Sunday’s lineup includes tributes to Johnny Cash, the big band era and Abba, along with gospel music. Entertainment begins at 2 p.m.

Looking at the festival’s popularity overall, Ryfa noted, “from what I hear, people love the music, the food and the very safe environment.”

Ryfa praised local law enforcement and volunteer security personnel for maintaining a safe atmosphere.

About that food, Ed Downs, a partner with Gino's Banquets by Ace Catering, said his company sells 10,000-12,000 pounds of meat annually at the festival, including 1,200 pounds projected for Rock ‘N’ Rail. That includes shish kebabs and Polish sausage.

As to the name Rock ‘N’ Rail, Ryfa traced the town’s railroad history. Like other communities, Griffith remained connected through railroad tracks. According to its history, the town rode the rails of 19th-century expansion.

Even the town’s name reflects the rail industry, taken from E.P. Griffith, a surveyor for Grand Trunk Railroad, whose line was completed in 1879.

Once dubbed “Chicago’s best factory suburb,” Griffith drew its share of rail business. These included Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway, Chesapeake and Ohio, Eric and Kalamazoo and Michigan Southern.

According to local historians, railroads brought people and progress to this small farming community, incorporated as a town Nov. 19, 1904.

Many of the Rock ‘N’ Rail vendors have come and gone, but Sweet and Savory Delights, of Crown Point, participated in that first festival and has never left. Its owner has deep roots in the community.

Randy Szafarczyk grew up in Griffith, graduating from St. Mary School and Griffith High School. His father, Ron Szafarczyk, is a former town clerk treasurer.

Szafarczyk, who owns the business with his wife, Maria, said the festival has grown because of the local appeal, including plenty of food.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Szafarczyk said, “and each day it gets bigger.”