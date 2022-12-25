Griffith council disappointed with restroom construction bids

GRIFFITH — The Town Council on Tuesday opened bids to build a new restroom in Central Park — then expressed concern with the amounts presented.

The first of three bids opened was from Precision Builders in Merrillville for $386,000.

The second came from Gary Construction for $379,500, while the final bid, from Hasse Construction, came in at $462,191.

"The bids will be reviewed," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd. "The (town) engineer's estimate was much lower."

The facility is planned to go up by the new pavilion in the park and will be fully handicapped accessible.

"We will determine if the project goes forward or we rebid it," Ryfa said.

In other business, the council unanimously granted a three-year extension of the town's ambulance contract with Superior Ambulance Service.

Superior has had a series of extensions since it replaced the then-retiring Prompt Ambulance Service in 2017.

Formed in 1959, Superior has also serviced East Chicago and Dyer in Northwest Indiana, along with the Chicago and Detroit metropolitan areas.

The council also approved a required redistricting of its five election wards.

The wards were adjusted slightly to equalize their individual populations as much as possible.

The latest census shows Griffith has a total population of 16,528.

"With five wards, the average number of persons per ward is 3,306," Ryfa noted. "This is the target a redistricting should aim to achieve."

In conducting end of year business, the board also named its officers for 2023.

Repeating their offices for another year will be Ryfa as president, Larry Ballah, R-2nd, as vice president and Clerk-Treasurer Gina Smith as the council treasurer.