GRIFFITH — It's that time of the year for people to get their Easter baskets ready to fill with vibrantly colored eggs.

Griffith First Christian Church is kicking off the Easter holiday by hosting its annual Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Families are encouraged to come say hello to the Easter Bunny as well as enjoy free food and music.

"I am hopeful for a great turnout," said Senior Pastor Brandon Rukes. "I want it known the community is always welcome here."

Beginning at 2 p.m., toddlers and children up to 5th grade will have the opportunity to search for nearly 5,000 eggs hidden across Central Park in Griffith. Eggs will be filled with candy, bracelets and stickers.

Six bicycles of various sizes will be raffled off to attendants. There will also be fun fair games including bozo buckets and the carnival duck pond game.

"We love being in the community and being helpful to the community," said Children's Director Mindy Sarlea. "The event will be successful even if we don't gain a new member."

To register for the event visit griffithfcc.churchcenter.com. Registration is not required.

"We love the people who come through our doors," said Jaime Garcia, worship and relations director. "It's important to have events that aren't member-only because everyone has the opportunity to feel loved and welcomed."

This will be the first Easter Eggstravaganza GFCC has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be the first time GFCC is partnering with the town of Griffith to utilize Central Park.

"We're excited to create and foster these relationships," Rukes said. "We want to continue to do that more in the future."

Rukes began attending GFCC shortly after his family moved to Griffith in 1994. His goal is to help expand the church by continuing to create community outreach through different events GFCC hosts during the year.

"I just want people to come here and have a good time," he said.

GFCC was founded in 1920 and has over 200 attendants at its weekend worship services. Though GFCC has two services per week, it's relaunching a third service for Easter weekend.

On Saturday, April 8, service will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed with dinner provided by the hospitality team. On Sunday, April 9, breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and will be followed by a 9:30 service. The second service of the day will start at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all attendants at 12:15 p.m.

Those interested in GFCC's worship services or fellowship events should contact Garcia at 219-924-6840.

