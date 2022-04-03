Griffith grapples with cost, supply woes

GRIFFITH — As Griffith prepares for the new town hall/police station to leave the drawing board, the national economy is tossing a few roadblocks in its path.

To resolve the challenges, the Town Council will meet with its engineers and architects Wednesday.

"We are running into issues with huge increases in materials," Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said Thursday.

He said the town's decision to use the "Construction Manager as Constructor" (CMc) method helped identify the problems before the bidding process begins.

The council recently hired Tonn and Blank Construction to serve as the CMc.

"We have to figure out a way to get this at budget ... after we look at lots of things, including alternative material choices and other stuff," Ryfa said.

The council has planned for the finished product to cost under $10 million and also has included a high contingency for potential cost overruns.

Some materials have risen in price by about 20%, Ryfa noted, while adding that HVAC, electrical and plumbing are 40% to 50% more expensive than in October.

Material shortages, a problem in many industries, are also complicating the construction plans.

"The supply and/or delivery time of materials is an ongoing issue," Ryfa said.

He said roofing materials, pre-cast concrete and other items are either unavailable or take almost one year to deliver once ordered.

“The project is well onto the design stage with the expectation that all the architectural and design drawings will be completed in order go out to bid for construction in the coming months," Ryfa said.

The current project timeline calls for work to begin June 8 and finish on the same date in 2023.

The design will be incorporate historic Griffith architecture.

When the sawdust clears, a 24,000 square foot, two-story facility will be standing behind the existing town hall and police buildings, which sit on Broad Street just north of Main Street.

Afterward, the old buildings will be torn down to provide additional parking for downtown customers and for visitors to the new facility.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.