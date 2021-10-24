Griffith honors former councilman

GRIFFITH — The Griffith Town Council has honored former councilman Stan Dobosz for his decades of service to the town.

Dobosz, who received a plaque of appreciation, served 36 years — and 1,000 meetings — on the Town Council before retiring in January of 2016.

He recently retired from the town's Safety Board and Plan Commission.

During his years of service, Dobosz also served on many other boards and commissions from 1976-2021. He has logged 45 years of service to the town.

"It is with great appreciation and honor that the Griffith Town Council declares Nov. 1, 2021, Stan Dobosz Day," the plaque reads.

"We sincerely thank you for all your hard work," council president Rick Ryfa told him.

In other business, the council said the town-wide sidewalk replacement project will soon begin.

Its purpose is to replace sidewalks and ramps that do not meet specific standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The sidewalk program will begin on the north end of town and go south from there, Ryfa said, adding a modest amount of work will be accomplished before the cold weather arrives.