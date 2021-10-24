 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffith honors former councilman
urgent

Griffith honors former councilman

Griffith honors former councilman

Former Councilman Stan Dobosz receives a plaque of appreciation from Town Council President Rick Ryfa. Standing in the background are council members Tony Hobson and Melissa Robbins

 Provided

GRIFFITH — The Griffith Town Council has honored former councilman Stan Dobosz for his decades of service to the town.

Dobosz, who received a plaque of appreciation, served 36 years — and 1,000 meetings — on the Town Council before retiring in January of 2016.

He recently retired from the town's Safety Board and Plan Commission.

During his years of service, Dobosz also served on many other boards and commissions from 1976-2021. He has logged 45 years of service to the town.

"It is with great appreciation and honor that the Griffith Town Council declares Nov. 1, 2021, Stan Dobosz Day," the plaque reads.

"We sincerely thank you for all your hard work," council president Rick Ryfa told him.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

In other business, the council said the town-wide sidewalk replacement project will soon begin.

Its purpose is to replace sidewalks and ramps that do not meet specific standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The sidewalk program will begin on the north end of town and go south from there, Ryfa said, adding a modest amount of work will be accomplished before the cold weather arrives.

"Next year we look to hit the ground running."

Ryfa also said trees damaging existing sidewalks will be removed during the winter.

"An effort will be made to make you aware of any tree(s) being removed in front of your residence prior to their removal," Ryfa said in a letter being sent to the residents.

The letter will explain the two-year project, which will be done by Milestone Contractors North.

The letter also says only one side of each road will be done at a time to ensure smooth traffic.

It also advises that the town will track the project and provide an online map for residents to observe the progress.

This will be available on the town's website: griffith.in.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts