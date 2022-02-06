Griffith hopes for new residential subdivision

GRIFFITH — The Town Council will provide a second outlet for two subdivisions while promoting new residential development nearby.

To get the ball rolling, the council approved an agreement with Butler, Fairman & Seufert in Merrillville to complete the preliminary plans, which are already developed.

The fee will be $221,580.

The plan calls for a 1,600 foot extension of Avenue H to the east of Arbogast Avenue, which currently is undeveloped land.

Sitting to the south are the Turnberry and Trail Creek subdivisions.

An extended Avenue H will offer a second access to these neighborhoods.

"Our hope is once the infrastructure is engineered, residential development will take place on the land to the east (of Arbogast) that encompasses over 300 acres of ready to be developed land," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd. "We are open to speaking with any developers that may have the ability to put a deal together with the private property owners."

The agreement stipulates that stormwater runoff will use a ditch at the eastern project boundary and then flow south to some existing stormwater detention pounds.

"Final design will include two lanes with turn lanes at the intersections ... and a traffic signal at the Arbogast intersection," the document says.

The design will also include concrete curbs and gutters, an enclosed storm sewer and sidewalks.

BF&S will also give an opinion of the probable construction costs and assist the town in making the plans available to bidders.

In another major project, the town has interviewed architectural firms to design the new town hall/police station facility, said Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd.

The best bid came from the RQAW architecture firm for a fee of $462,150.

Construction is expected to begin June 8 with a completion date between June 1-8, 2023, Ryfa said.

When the dust clears, a 24,000-square-foot, two-story facility will stand behind the existing town hall and police buildings, which sit on Broad Street just north of Main Street.

The design will be incorporate historic Griffith architecture.

The old buildings will be torn down and replaced with a parking lot for visitors and downtown shoppers.

