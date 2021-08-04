Griffith hosting symphony in the park

GRIFFITH — The 2021 South Shore Summer Music Festival concludes Saturday with a concert at Central Park.

"We are happy to partner with our friends at the Northwest Indiana Symphony again this year," said Town Council President Rick Ryfa.

The chords will unfold in the park's pavilion at 7:30 p.m. and will face north to allow for a larger audience, he noted.

"Spaces on the lawn can be marked out Saturday morning as we ask that everyone please be considerate of other patrons," Ryfa said.

The town will not have beverages for sale as in the past, he said.

However, "the Town Council recently passed an ordinance to allow alcohol to be brought into the park by patrons," he added.

People can bring beer and wine into the park for three hours before and one hour after the performance.

The musical selections will have a wide range, including "Slavonic Dances," "La gazza ladra Overture," "1812 Overture," "Bacchanale from Samson and Delila," "Pops Hoedown" and "Born on the Fourth of July."