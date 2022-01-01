Griffith joins North Township after a long tax fight

GRIFFITH — The town celebrated both New Year’s and its own independence day Jan. 1.
Griffith officially moved from the jurisdiction of Calumet Township to North Township.
“We are free,” Council President Rick Ryfa said.
He said the town will realize about $3 million a year benefit in how local property taxes are spent.
The money will move from supporting administration of Calumet Township’s financial assistance to Gary’s poorest to supporting Griffith’s municipal, school, library and county government services.
Ryfa said 16,000 residents will see little or no difference in their household property tax bills because they already receive as much relief as the state’s tax cap laws permit.
However, he said the town’s financial specialists predict local businesses will likely reap a tax break, which he said is good for everyone.
“We’ve been saying all along this will be good for future development and drawing new business into the town,” Ryfa said.
The departure of Griffith leaves Calumet Township with remaining jurisdiction over the City of Gary and roughly five square miles of unincorporated real estate southwest of Gary.
Griffith now joins Hammond, East Chicago, Munster, Highland and Whiting within North Township, which Ryfa said will provide town residents with services comparable to those they have received in the past from Calumet Township.
“North Township Trustee Adrian Santos already has met with us and has welcomed residents with open arms,” Ryfa said.
The town’s rising property values — assessed at more than $729 million last year — would contribute new tax revenues annually to its new home township.
North Township also offers a free curb-to-curb bus service for residents needing transportation to and from medical appointments, shopping and other activities.
On the other side of this historic transfer, Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson said her office has been preparing for this day for two years.
“It won’t have any effect on the assistance we provide our customers,” she said.
There will be no new staff cuts at her office either. She said the township began putting together a financial plan in 2020, with the help of consultants, and gradually has already reduced staff to a more sustainable level.
Indiana is divided into 1,008 townships, roughly 36-square-mile-blocks of real estate. In pioneer days, that was all the local government the state provided until towns and cities were settled.
The townships are governed by an elected trustee and three-member board overseeing emergency assistance to low-income residents.
Griffith had been a part of Calumet Township since its founding in 1891, but the high cost of administering Calumet poor relief operations caused the town’s estrangement from the township.
Past Calumet Township trustees employed more than 130 deputies alone to hand out assistance. Griffith officials said that was wastefully extravagant, burdening Griffith a tax rate that was 12 times the state average for township poor relief.
Robinson, who was first elected township trustee in 2014, reduced staff from that high level. She argued, cajoled and unsuccessfully sued Griffith to stay in Calumet Township.
Ryfa said Griffith’s fight for secession started more than 14 years ago when he and 4,500 town residents signed a petition to the Indiana General Assembly to take the unusual step of letting Griffith switch townships.
As a result of nonstop lobbying, state legislators finally passed a law in 2013 permitting Griffith to hold a referendum on the issue in 2016.
Some 97.2% of the town’s voters (3,290) voted that year to leave Calumet Township. Only 70 voted to stay.
Ryfa said, “I got the ball rolling, but it was the public, the voters who made this happen."
Griffith initially tried to woo either St. John or North Township to accept the town into their jurisdiction, but both sets of those township officials declined.
Ryfa said that prompted him to lobby the Indiana General Assembly in 2020 to require North Township to accept them starting Jan. 1, 2022.
