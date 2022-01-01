Griffith joins North Township after a long tax fight

Griffith now joins Hammond, East Chicago, Munster, Highland and Whiting within North Township, which Ryfa said will provide town residents with services comparable to those they have received in the past from Calumet Township.

“North Township Trustee Adrian Santos already has met with us and has welcomed residents with open arms,” Ryfa said.

The town’s rising property values — assessed at more than $729 million last year — would contribute new tax revenues annually to its new home township.

North Township also offers a free curb-to-curb bus service for residents needing transportation to and from medical appointments, shopping and other activities.

On the other side of this historic transfer, Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson said her office has been preparing for this day for two years.

“It won’t have any effect on the assistance we provide our customers,” she said.