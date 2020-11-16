Griffith man killed in northeast Indiana car crash

GRIFFITH — A 20-year-old Griffith man died Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Indiana's DeKalb County that killed both drivers.

According to Indiana State Police, Izah R. Webb, of Griffith, was driving a black 2015 Kia Optima south on County Road 27 shortly before 7 a.m. when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

That caused Webb to crash head-on into a northbound red 2008 Kia Sportage driven by Kevin Dale Heath, 61, of Auburn, police said.

Due to extensive damage to both vehicles rescue personnel from the Ashley Fire Department were needed to extricate both drivers, according to police.

Police said Webb was airlifted by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne where he died shortly after arriving.

Heath was pronounced dead at the scene by staff from the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.

State police said there were no passengers in either car, both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and the airbags in both vehicles successfully deployed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the DeKalb County coroner.