Griffith names new public works director

GRIFFITH — After a six-month search, the Town Council on Tuesday hired Andrew Raab as Griffith's new public works director.
He replaces former director Rick Konopasek, who retired on Jan. 11 after 15 years on the job.
Raab is a graduate of Highland High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree in business/finance from Florida Southern College.
Raab noted that he has over 25 years of management experience, with a special focus on business planning, operations and facility management.
"I am excited to be joining a strong team already in place in Griffith and look forward to continue to build on the great things that are already in place," he said.
Raab will begin his Griffith career at an annual salary of $72,500.
During the search for a new director, Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said the town was lucky to have three excellent finalists for the position.
"Andy brings a unique set of management skills, coupled with a strong business and financial decision-making background, that will benefit the entire town," Ryfa said.
He added that town officials are excited to appoint Raab and look forward to him having a successful career in Griffith.
Golf carts allowed on streets
In other business, the council approved a new law that allows the operation of golf carts on certain streets.
The same law prohibits the use of off-road vehicles anywhere in town.
An off-road vehicle is defined as having at least four off-highway tires, designed for recreational use, having a non-straddle seat/saddle and a steering wheel, and is not a lawn mower.
The ordinance describes a golf cart as a four-wheel vehicle originally designed for use on a golf course and powered by fuel or electricity.
Golf carts will be restricted to roads with speed limits of 30 mph or less, and cannot be used on town sidewalks or any state highway that runs through the town.
In addition, the carts are prohibited from driving on Broad Street between Avenue A and Ridge Road; Main Street and North Cline Avenue from Main to River Road; 45th Street, Ridge Road and Colfax.
"However, golf carts may cross these streets in crosswalk areas," the new law says.
The operator must have a valid driver's license and liability insurance.
The law also says golf carts must be parked in the same way and same places as conventional motor vehicles.
They must be stored on private property either in a shelter or behind a house property line out of public view.
They may not be operated on the pavement of any bike trail, but can be driven on the grass adjacent to the trail.
Golf carts must also be driven in the far right side of the road and yield to overtaking vehicles as soon as safely possible.
Among many other regulations, they also must stay off the roads during inclement weather conditions and must display a "slow moving vehicle" sign and a registration sticker.
Initial registration will cost $50 with annual renewal fees of $30.
Golf cart drivers who violate the town code can be fined $50 for a first violation and up to $2,500 — plus court costs — for subsequent violations.
Ryfa also invited the public to Griffith's Independence Day parade on July 3.
It will begin at noon at the corner of Ash and Broad streets, then move south to the intersection of Broad and Main streets.
Ryfa noted that the parade was scheduled for a Saturday to avoid any interference with Sunday church services.