Griffith names new public works director

Golf carts allowed on streets

In other business, the council approved a new law that allows the operation of golf carts on certain streets.

The same law prohibits the use of off-road vehicles anywhere in town.

An off-road vehicle is defined as having at least four off-highway tires, designed for recreational use, having a non-straddle seat/saddle and a steering wheel, and is not a lawn mower.

The ordinance describes a golf cart as a four-wheel vehicle originally designed for use on a golf course and powered by fuel or electricity.

Golf carts will be restricted to roads with speed limits of 30 mph or less, and cannot be used on town sidewalks or any state highway that runs through the town.

In addition, the carts are prohibited from driving on Broad Street between Avenue A and Ridge Road; Main Street and North Cline Avenue from Main to River Road; 45th Street, Ridge Road and Colfax.

"However, golf carts may cross these streets in crosswalk areas," the new law says.

The operator must have a valid driver's license and liability insurance.