Griffith officers honored for response to armed man threatening police dog, police say

GRIFFITH — Griffith police were honored after deescalating a volatile standoff with an armed man who threatened to shoot a K-9 near police station, police said.

At Griffith's Safety Board meeting for March, Cpl. Robert Carney, Officer Robert Gutierrez, Officer Pete Ghrist, Officer Keith Hojnicki and K-9 Kaz were presented with an Exemplary Service Award for their quick actions that night in December.

At 11 p.m. December 11, 2021, Griffith officers were called to a domestic dispute in town. Police arrived to find an intoxicated woman outside a residence breaking windows and trying to get inside. The man involved told police he would shoot the woman if she got in the home.

Officers spoke with the man and worked to eventually convince him to put his gun away his gun and come to the door.

After speaking with the two, officers found probable cause existed to arrest the woman on domestic battery charges, police said.

Upon seeing the woman arrested, the man turned his anger toward the officers.

Police said he shouted, "If you take her to jail something worse is going to happen," while he went back inside the residence.

In order to deescalate the situation and ensure the woman's safety, she was taken to jail while another officer stayed in the area to monitor the house.

Soon after, police saw the man driving in his car and traveling to the police station. A high-risk stop was conducted near the Griffith Police Department.

As he left a part-time job at Griffith High School, Ghrist overheard the radio traffic and responded to help. After Hojnicki ordered the man to get out of the vehicle with his hands up, they noticed a handgun on his right hip.

Officers ordered the man to get on his knees, but he refused.

The man then dropped his hands toward his waist several times telling officers to shoot him, police said.

When Gutierrez brought out his police dog, Kaz, the man told police, "The dog will be first to get it," the release said.

Carney and Hojnicki held the man at gunpoint, while Gutierrez distracted him with Kaz. Meanwhile, Ghrist was able to get within Taser range and deployed it, bringing the man to the ground.

The officers then pinned the man down and disarmed him. Police then found a second loaded firearm found in his car.

"The collective actions and patience of officers likely saved an ambush in our lobby or the man's death by a police-involved shooting," Griffith police said.

