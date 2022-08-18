Griffith officials eye Franklin Center for town hall, police facility

GRIFFITH — With the escalating cost of building a new town hall/police facility, the Town Council on Tuesday cast an eye on the largely vacant Franklin Center building.

The historic, town-owned facility, which began as an elementary school, lost its biggest tenant in 2020 when the YMCA moved into the shuttered Ready Elementary School building.

The council wanted the project to cost under $10 million, but national inflation has dramatically raised the cost and availability of building materials and shipping expenses.

So the council delayed plans to build a brand new town hall/police station and as they check the possibilities at Franklin.

"We have had some engineers go through the building, and they are now working on their report," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd. "We should know more in the next couple of weeks."

The final report will suggest whether the building is worth saving and if major restructuring is feasible inside to accommodate the town and police requirements.

Building Commissioner Steve McDermott said the last major remodeling in the building was around 1972.

Ryfa noted that the town has made several insurance claims from damage that has happened over the years.

"Most recently we had an HVAC pipe burst, causing thousands of dollars in damage and clean-up costs," Ryfa said. "There is an ongoing risk with the HVAC failing and every mechanical system."

In addition, a past incident saw the old school library broken into and vandalized after the doors were broken to gain entry.

Ryfa added that one of the largest insurance claims was $95,000 to repair the gym floor after another pipe had burst.

"We could save significant money" by using Franklin Center because the foundation, walls and roof are already there," Ryfa said.

If the report is favorable, the savings could be 40-50% over the cost of a brand new building, he said.

Ryfa also noted that there are still a few entities renting space inside the building.

"We will inform all our tenants as we move forward," Ryfa said, noting that the final report could be ready by the next meeting Sept.6.

Under the original plan, construction would have started June 8 on a two-story 24,000 square-foot facility behind the existing town hall and police buildings.

The completion day would have been the same date in 2023.

Afterward, the plan was to raze the existing hall and station in favor of a parking lot for downtown shoppers and visitors to the facility.

This part of the plan could still happen if the two departments end up in Franklin Center.

"We will look at all options, but I think at least one of the old buildings would be torn down for parking," Ryfa said.