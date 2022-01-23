Griffith plans major bike trail renovations

GRIFFITH — Major improvements are planned for the Erie Lackawanna Bike Trail, town officials said.

The entire trail will be repaved from border to border, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd. Contractor bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. Feb. 15.

The work will also include a big renovation along the trailhead, which sits in the 100 block of South Broad Street, north of the main railroad crossing.

An existing alley, with a lot of loose gravel and overgrown vegetation, is ticketed for a resurfacing and reconfiguration.

The same improvements will be done for an existing retaining wall.

The parking lot will also be renovated and enlarged while the trail itself will be realigned to the west to meander closer to the downtown businesses.

Ryfa added the revamped trailhead, and a new patio near the path, is expected to draw people into the downtown business district.

The improved trailhead will "essentially have a pathway to the backs" of the downtown businesses, Ryfa said, "and hopefully generate some decent economic impact."