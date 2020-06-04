Griffith police condemn 'disgusting' social media posts about Black Lives Matter event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — Police on Thursday condemned racist social media posts about an upcoming "community event commemorating lives lost to police brutality" at Central Park on Sunday, saying the posts should not reflect on the town or its image.

"The Griffith Police Department is aware of the many disgusting social media posts that are being circulated by a few in and outside of our community, regarding current events," the department posted on Facebook on Thursday. "Please understand that these posts are in no way reflective of our community, our community leaders or our police department.

"We ask everyone, especially those who claim to care about our community, to stop making racist, insensitive, and ignorant comments that serve only to divide people further. In this regard, we ask everyone to not give those who wish to divide us the attention they seek by reposting or sharing their ignorance."

Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said the department felt compelled to make a public statement after a local bar owner made posts that were racist and that implied anyone would be shot if he or she tried to loot her property during the event on Sunday. Many of the posts are unprintable memes, such as derogatory comments about black children.