Griffith police condemn 'disgusting' social media posts about Black Lives Matter event

GRIFFITH — Police on Thursday condemned racist social media posts about an upcoming "community event commemorating lives lost to police brutality" at Central Park on Sunday, saying the posts should not reflect on the town or its image.
"The Griffith Police Department is aware of the many disgusting social media posts that are being circulated by a few in and outside of our community, regarding current events," the department posted on Facebook on Thursday. "Please understand that these posts are in no way reflective of our community, our community leaders or our police department.
"We ask everyone, especially those who claim to care about our community, to stop making racist, insensitive, and ignorant comments that serve only to divide people further. In this regard, we ask everyone to not give those who wish to divide us the attention they seek by reposting or sharing their ignorance."
Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said the department felt compelled to make a public statement after a local bar owner made posts that were racist and that implied anyone would be shot if he or she tried to loot her property during the event on Sunday. Many of the posts are unprintable memes, such as derogatory comments about black children.
Police will be prepared but are not concerned that the Black Lives Matter gathering Sunday will boil over into looting or property damage, Mance said. The organizer came to police to coordinate with them.
"There's a lifelong resident of our town planning an event in Griffith trying to address the issues our nation and community are facing," he said. "She has family in law enforcement and is trying to bring a positive, peaceful event to the community about community growth. There's no reason to have fear about the event."
Police will be present to ensure that people can exercise their First Amendment rights and that there is no property damage or violence, Mance said.
Organizer Taylor Green invited the Griffith police chief to speak at the event, along with black men and women who will discuss "integration, equality, peace and how to build trust within the community."
Green stressed the gathering, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, is a community event and not a protest. Organizers will have hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks, water and Gatorade and will help attendees register to vote.
"There will be officers, teachers, residents, graduates, kids, et cetera," she said in a post. "This is for learning, listening and growing only. To that end we will have a grand march to remember our brothers and sisters lost to racism, poor training, the system, ourselves, police brutality, et ctera. All lives cannot matter until black lives matter. We’ve said that, and it’s time to do that. The only way God has told me how is to teach, and build wealth and equity for my family."
Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said the event was organized in cooperation with police and would be a good thing for the community.
"We have full confidence this will be peaceful and respectful," he said. "We fully expect it to be a nice event."
Ryfa said many business owners in town called him Thursday to complain about posts the owner of Lucille's bar on Broad Street made about the event.
"The comments or actions of one individual does not reflect on the rest of the town," Rfya said. "Many business owners are very upset about this, but it's not something Griffith condones. Griffith is a very inviting community to everybody. We have a mix of people, and one person who owns a business or bar can't destroy the great things going on and the nice cozy atmosphere."
Upset residents started a petition on Change.org titled "The owner of Lucille's bar in Griffith is openly racist and doesn't deserve our money" that is trying to get the bar shut down. More than 3,300 people signed it as of Thursday evening.
Lucile's owner posted on her Facebook page that she herself had signed the petition and that she "was not racist at all and loved the gay community."
She could not immediately be reached for comment and calls to the bar would not go through.
After a flood of complaints, Griffith is asking the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission board about pulling Lucille's liquor license, Mance said.
"There is wording in there that you must have 'a fine and good reputation' so we're seeing if this applies," he said. "But if nothing ends up happening and it's allowed to continue, it's because everybody's freedom of speech is protected. We're very limited in what we can do based on the First Amendment."
