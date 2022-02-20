Griffith receives 2 bids for trailhead renovation

GRIFFITH — The Town Council has a choice between two bids received for the renovation of the Erie Lackawanna Bike Trail trailhead.

Bidders were Rieth-Riley Construction, of Gary, for a fee of $556,425 and Milestone Contractors for $479,455.

The council voted unanimously to refer the bids to its engineering consultants for a recommendation.

The trailhead sits in the 100 block of South Broad Street, north of the big railroad crossing.

The work will enhance the trail and the surrounding area, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

An existing alley, which has fallen into disrepair, will be resurfaced and reconfigured, along with a retaining wall along the way.

An existing parking lot will be both resurfaced and expanded, and a new patio will be built.

The trail in this section will also be realigned to pass closer to the downtown businesses to encourage more patronage.

In a different project, the entire trail, from border to border, will be resurfaced, Ryfa said.

In other business, Milestone Contractors won the contract for this year's road resurfacing work around town for a fee of $1.6 million.

The council also said it will deliver a plaque of appreciation to resident Wesley Schafer for his 100th birthday, which was Feb. 16.

A Griffith resident since 1958, Schafer is a U.S. Navy veteran who fought in World War II.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.