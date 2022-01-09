Griffith seeks architect for new municipal complex

GRIFFITH — The new town hall/police station will soon jump to the drawing board with groundbreaking expected in early June, the Town Council said recently.

To get the blueprints started, the council approved a Request for Proposals from qualified architects to start designing the building.

Work is expected to start June 8 and finish on the same date in 2023.

When the dust clears, a 24,000 square foot, two-story facility will be standing behind the existing town hall and police buildings, which sit on Broad Street just north of Main Street.

"We are looking at splitting the building between the police department and town offices," Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said. "The objective is to have everything that involves visits from the public on the first floor for the police department and town services."

The town also wants added convenience for residents by having the front windows of all the offices next to each other for whatever their business might be.

The non-public sections will be on the upper floor.

"We are (also) reserving space upstairs for future use," Ryfa said.