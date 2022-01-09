Griffith seeks architect for new municipal complex

GRIFFITH — The new town hall/police station will soon jump to the drawing board with groundbreaking expected in early June, the Town Council said recently.
To get the blueprints started, the council approved a Request for Proposals from qualified architects to start designing the building.
Work is expected to start June 8 and finish on the same date in 2023.
When the dust clears, a 24,000 square foot, two-story facility will be standing behind the existing town hall and police buildings, which sit on Broad Street just north of Main Street.
"We are looking at splitting the building between the police department and town offices," Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said. "The objective is to have everything that involves visits from the public on the first floor for the police department and town services."
The town also wants added convenience for residents by having the front windows of all the offices next to each other for whatever their business might be.
The non-public sections will be on the upper floor.
"We are (also) reserving space upstairs for future use," Ryfa said.
The existing police and town buildings will continue operations during the construction and then be torn down to add parking for visitors and provide about 50 new parking spots for downtown shoppers.
"With downtown Griffith thriving, one issue we have had is the need for additional parking for any new business looking to relocate," Ryfa explained.
Ryfa said the town wants the look of vintage Griffith history for the new building. "We are looking for ideas on the exterior that may take on a century-old look."
In the inside, Ryfa said most of the floor space has been planned, and the architect will create drawings and documentation for construction.
Interested architects can obtain electronic copies of the sketches, Ryfa said, by calling 219-922-3073.
Responses to the Request for Proposals are due Jan. 19 by 2:30 p.m.
They can be hand delivered or mailed to: Town of Griffith Architectural Services Evaluation Committee, c/o Greg Mance, Chief of Police of the Town of Griffith, 111 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN 46319.
The preliminary timeline for the project calls for the schematic design to be completed by Feb. 11 and design development done by March 11.
Construction documents will be due by April 19, with the council approving them on April 26.
Contractor bidding is expected from April 27 until May 11, with construction tentatively slated to begin June 8 and conclude exactly one year later.
Demolition of the old buildings would start on June 9, 2023, and finish by Aug. 9.
In other business, the council approved a schedule of 2022 town events and authorized the sale of alcohol for each one.
This includes Griffith Central Market every Friday from May 20 through Sept. 16, Broad Street Blues & BBQ Festival from June 24 to 26, Rock N Rail Music & Street Festival from Sept. 1 to 4 and Oktoberfest from Oct. 7 to 9.
