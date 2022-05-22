Griffith sidewalk replacement project rolls along

GRIFFITH — A major sidewalk replacement program is now in full swing in Griffith.

It includes replacement of all sidewalks and corner ADA ramps that are not up to quality standards.

The two-year project began in November when 330 trees that were either diseased or have roots that can damage public sidewalks were removed.

The work is being done by Milestone Contractors North, which gave the town favorable prices due to the amount of concrete involved, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

Ryfa previously noted the contract cost to the town is about $2,200 to replace the sidewalk in front of a typical home, whereas a homeowner would probably pay over $5,000 on their own.

There are two project phases being tackled at the same time.

One phase includes the western half of town from the former EJ&E north-south railroad tracks going west, said Public Works Director Andy Raab.

The other phase includes the eastern half of town from the tracks to Colfax Avenue.

The western half started basically from Ridge Road and then began working its way toward town, Raab said.

Crews are basically up to St. Mary Church. The work will continue on toward the high school.

"We're obviously focusing ... around Central Park as we have a lot of festivals" coming up, Raab said.

He also said the work between Ridge and the park is a bit over 90% finished.

On the eastern side of town, Raab said work began at Main Street and is around Elm Street as crews work toward 45th Street.

"From Main Street to Lake Street, we're over 80% complete," Raab said.

