 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffith tackles roads, sidewalks as 2022 priorities
alert urgent

Griffith tackles roads, sidewalks as 2022 priorities

Griffith Town Hall

Griffith Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

GRIFFITH — Sidewalks, roads and trees will be a prime focus around town in 2022, the Town Council said.

The road projects got a boost when the town received a Community Crossings Matching Grant last month for $793,541.

The CCMG is a 50% matching grant that doubles the total amount received to $1.7 million.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

About $8 million of roadwork has already been done in Griffith on the 50-50 plan.

"The program is working for us," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

The council hired Butler, Fairman & Seufert of Indianapolis to provide engineering services for the work.

While there are many roads on the list, major reconstruction will not be required.

"Just resurfacing and some repair where needed," Ryfa said of the 19 roads identified for the project next year.

Roads slated for the work include North Jay Street from Elm Street to 45th Avenue, North Arbogast Street from East Elm to 45th, North Glenwood Street from East Elm to 45th, North Oakwood Street from East Elm to Glenwood, East Pine Street from North Colfax Street to Arbogast, East 35th Avenue from North Indiana Street to a dead end and East 34th Place from North Indiana to another dead end.

Also included are West 35th Court from West 35th Avenue to a cul-de-sac, North Woodlawn Avenue from West 35th to North Griffith Boulevard, River Drive from North Cline Avenue to North Indiana Avenue, Darcy Lane from North Jay to North Wood Avenue, North Wood Court from Darcy Lane to a cul-de-sac and Elmer Court from Darcy Lane to a cul-de-sac.

Rounding out the list are Dwiggins Court from Darcy to a cul-de-sac, North Wood Street from Darcy to east 40th Place, Avenue D from South Cline to South Broad Street, South Griffith Boulevard from Avenue D to Avenue B, West Avenue B from South Griffith Boulevard to South Broad and South Lindberg Avenue from Industrial Drive to a cul-de-sac.

Over the next couple years, the town will also replace most of the sidewalks in town, a project that will require the removal of trees that are bad or present construction problems.

"Some of these trees are going to have to be removed," said Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd.

This will include grinding down the stumps, all at no cost to the homeowners, he said, adding that letters will be going out to the homeowners.

"The tree removal will be taking place in the winter months" starting this winter and into the following winter, Brandon Towle, project supervisor for BF&S, wrote in that letter.

He also listed a dozen tree species that are acceptable for homeowners to purchase if they want to replace any removed trees.

The list includes Amur maple, paperback maple, Eastern redbud, pagoda dogwood, flowering Dogwood and American smoketree.

The list also names crabapples, cherries, dwarf chinkapin oak, sassafras, Nannyberry vibumum and blackhow vibumum.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts