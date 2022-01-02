Griffith tackles roads, sidewalks as 2022 priorities

GRIFFITH — Sidewalks, roads and trees will be a prime focus around town in 2022, the Town Council said.
The road projects got a boost when the town received a Community Crossings Matching Grant last month for $793,541.
The CCMG is a 50% matching grant that doubles the total amount received to $1.7 million.
About $8 million of roadwork has already been done in Griffith on the 50-50 plan.
"The program is working for us," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
The council hired Butler, Fairman & Seufert of Indianapolis to provide engineering services for the work.
While there are many roads on the list, major reconstruction will not be required.
"Just resurfacing and some repair where needed," Ryfa said of the 19 roads identified for the project next year.
Roads slated for the work include North Jay Street from Elm Street to 45th Avenue, North Arbogast Street from East Elm to 45th, North Glenwood Street from East Elm to 45th, North Oakwood Street from East Elm to Glenwood, East Pine Street from North Colfax Street to Arbogast, East 35th Avenue from North Indiana Street to a dead end and East 34th Place from North Indiana to another dead end.
Also included are West 35th Court from West 35th Avenue to a cul-de-sac, North Woodlawn Avenue from West 35th to North Griffith Boulevard, River Drive from North Cline Avenue to North Indiana Avenue, Darcy Lane from North Jay to North Wood Avenue, North Wood Court from Darcy Lane to a cul-de-sac and Elmer Court from Darcy Lane to a cul-de-sac.
Rounding out the list are Dwiggins Court from Darcy to a cul-de-sac, North Wood Street from Darcy to east 40th Place, Avenue D from South Cline to South Broad Street, South Griffith Boulevard from Avenue D to Avenue B, West Avenue B from South Griffith Boulevard to South Broad and South Lindberg Avenue from Industrial Drive to a cul-de-sac.
Over the next couple years, the town will also replace most of the sidewalks in town, a project that will require the removal of trees that are bad or present construction problems.
"Some of these trees are going to have to be removed," said Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd.
This will include grinding down the stumps, all at no cost to the homeowners, he said, adding that letters will be going out to the homeowners.
"The tree removal will be taking place in the winter months" starting this winter and into the following winter, Brandon Towle, project supervisor for BF&S, wrote in that letter.
He also listed a dozen tree species that are acceptable for homeowners to purchase if they want to replace any removed trees.
The list includes Amur maple, paperback maple, Eastern redbud, pagoda dogwood, flowering Dogwood and American smoketree.
The list also names crabapples, cherries, dwarf chinkapin oak, sassafras, Nannyberry vibumum and blackhow vibumum.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
Open
Coming soon
Sports theme
'People have been knocking on our door'
Open
'Followed my dream'
'You have your own freedom'
'Would love to expand to more locations'
'A welcoming atmosphere'
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs