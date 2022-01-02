Griffith tackles roads, sidewalks as 2022 priorities

Also included are West 35th Court from West 35th Avenue to a cul-de-sac, North Woodlawn Avenue from West 35th to North Griffith Boulevard, River Drive from North Cline Avenue to North Indiana Avenue, Darcy Lane from North Jay to North Wood Avenue, North Wood Court from Darcy Lane to a cul-de-sac and Elmer Court from Darcy Lane to a cul-de-sac.

Rounding out the list are Dwiggins Court from Darcy to a cul-de-sac, North Wood Street from Darcy to east 40th Place, Avenue D from South Cline to South Broad Street, South Griffith Boulevard from Avenue D to Avenue B, West Avenue B from South Griffith Boulevard to South Broad and South Lindberg Avenue from Industrial Drive to a cul-de-sac.

Over the next couple years, the town will also replace most of the sidewalks in town, a project that will require the removal of trees that are bad or present construction problems.

"Some of these trees are going to have to be removed," said Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd.

This will include grinding down the stumps, all at no cost to the homeowners, he said, adding that letters will be going out to the homeowners.