Griffith to determine fate of the old Franklin School building

GRIFFITH — The Town Council will deed the old Franklin Elementary School building to the Redevelopment Commission to determine its future.
The council unanimously voted to transfer the building, now known as Franklin Center, to the commission after reading a letter about the HVAC system from Precision Control Systems.
Based on the age and condition of the existing heating system, Precision estimated a cost as high as $3.7 million to replace it.
Board members pointed out that this expense does not include other problems such as the electrical system and elevator issues.
"Just quite frankly ... we lose money on it every single year," said Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th.
Last year, the building lost its biggest tenant when the YMCA left in favor of the recently closed Ready Elementary School.
Several parties have inquired about renting or redeveloping the building, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
One group wanted to convert the structure into a hotel, but determined that it was not physically feasible, he said.
"It's a school with block walls, which means they're supporting walls to the floors upstairs," Ryfa said. "It's not like you can remodel it like it was a normal office building and knock out walls or anything."
The building's dynamics make it tough to repurpose and it is possible that prospective new owners might be more interested in the ground on which it sits.
"There's a land value where it's at downtown," Hobson said. "I know there was a lot of love for the school, I know there's memories and things like that."
But he also stressed that the council is responsible to the taxpayers and that it is not prudent to put $4 million into a building that is worth less than half that amount.
Hobson said the Redevelopment Commission is best suited to guide the building's future, whether it involves converting the existing structure or tearing it down and building something new.
He added that the best outcome is to sell the site and put it on the tax rolls.
Ryfa said the transfer paperwork will be ready by the next council meeting.
"I know the original part is just a small portion of the building" with many additions done over the years, Ryfa said. "There is some historical aspect of it, which we'll do our best to preserve, I think."
Ryfa also referred to the current real estate atmosphere with unprecedented increases in homes and commercial properties.
"By deposing town-owned properties now, we could be maximizing the return on the investment we made for our citizens before any future economic changes may occur that levels off the market."
He added that the council does not want to have a blighted, vacant building in the center of town if the real estate market takes a downward turn a decade from now.
In a similar situation, Ryfa noted that the vacant Griffith Golf Center, which is also owned by the Redevelopment Commission, will soon be up for sale.
Two appraisals will be done and the town cannot accept a sales amount less than the average of the appraisals.
Much of the 55-acre site is considered to be wetlands, leaving 15-25 acres available for redevelopment.
"We anticipate putting the golf course up for sale through a public offering in the next several months," Ryfa said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Belle, Happiness is Pets, Agave Mansion and Kali Beauty open; Marco's Pizza closes
Open
Opening soon
Coming soon
Opening soon
Closed
Grand opening celebration
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restau…