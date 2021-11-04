Griffith to determine fate of the old Franklin School building

The building's dynamics make it tough to repurpose and it is possible that prospective new owners might be more interested in the ground on which it sits.

"There's a land value where it's at downtown," Hobson said. "I know there was a lot of love for the school, I know there's memories and things like that."

But he also stressed that the council is responsible to the taxpayers and that it is not prudent to put $4 million into a building that is worth less than half that amount.

Hobson said the Redevelopment Commission is best suited to guide the building's future, whether it involves converting the existing structure or tearing it down and building something new.

He added that the best outcome is to sell the site and put it on the tax rolls.

Ryfa said the transfer paperwork will be ready by the next council meeting.

"I know the original part is just a small portion of the building" with many additions done over the years, Ryfa said. "There is some historical aspect of it, which we'll do our best to preserve, I think."

Ryfa also referred to the current real estate atmosphere with unprecedented increases in homes and commercial properties.