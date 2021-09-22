Griffith town complex in works

GRIFFITH — The Town Council will hire a manager to oversee construction of a new municipal complex/police station.

In conjunction with that work, known as the 2021 New Town Hall/Police Station Project, the council also created an evaluation committee with the power to vote on matters concerning the $9.5 million project.

Members of the committee are Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd; Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd; Public Works Director Andy Raab; Building Commissioner Steve McDermott; and Police Chief Greg Mance.

Mance will serve as the committee's chairman.

Ryfa said the committee will take bids for the construction manager.

The current Town Hall and Police Station sit next to each other, along the public sidewalk, at 111 N. Broad St.

These existing buildings will be demolished as part of the project, said Councilwoman Melissa Robbins, R-4.

The new combined facility will have the same address, but will be built a distance back from the sidewalk to form a 75-car parking lot where the existing facilities now stand.