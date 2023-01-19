Griffith Town Council puts school contractor on probation

GRIFFITH — The Town Council approved a settlement Tuesday with a public school system contractor over several infractions on a high school building project.

Performance Services Inc. of Indianapolis was accused of failure to apply for numerous construction permits and for using a subcontractor that was not licensed with the town.

"We have reached a settlement," said Alfredo Estrada, attorney for the Griffith Building Department. "They're on probation for six months."

If PSI breaks any ordinance during the probationary period, its license to do business in Griffith will be immediately suspended.

Estrada said PSI has paid $26,000 in fines and legal expenses for its permit violations and $4,000 for its 2023 business license.

PSI started work Nov. 22 without the required permits on the $1.6 million project in the high school auditorium, town officials said.

After initially claiming that permits were not necessary, PSI finally acknowledged that they indeed were required. PSI applied for them Dec. 6 but did not submit all of the required paperwork to the town until Jan. 9. This necessitated a stop-work order from the town, which was issued Dec. 19.

Most of the project was finished by the time the permits were obtained, Estrada said.

"This is a no-brainer here. Follow the rules," Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th, said. "They've had a history of abusing them."

Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, noted that PSI had the same violations in 2019 at Ready Elementary School, but the council chose to not act on them.

"Then they did it again" with the high school auditorium, he said. "This is their second violation."

On Estrada's recommendation, the council voted unanimously to approve the settlement.

In related action, the council approved a Griffith School Board request to continue a 75% reduction in building-permit fees for the schools in 2023.

After the meeting's business was concluded, a public comment period included complaints from School Board members in the large audience.

Board President Emily Conner and Superintendent Leah Dumezich said they did not think permits should be required for every aspect of the project, including some painting.

"You don't get to piecemeal our projects," Estrada told them, or determine whether permits are necessary.

"You make us look like we don't know what we're doing," board Secretary Kathy Ruesken said.

But Ryfa noted that "there are many issues with PSI."

Estrada asked whether the school district did research on PSI before hiring them.

"We've used them on other projects ... and I talked to their references," Connor said.

Councilman Jim Marker, R-1st, said he is troubled by the bad relations between the school district and the town.

"I hope we put this behind us," he said.

"We agree there's been tension between one department and our contractor, and we agree that should be cleared up," Connor said.

On Wednesday, Ryfa said it is unfortunate that School Board members continued their complaints even after the agreement had been approved.

"If they had simply said 'Thank you and let's move on,' none of the issues brought up in the public comment portion of the meeting would have happened," he said.

A video of the meeting is available on the Town of Griffith's YouTube channel.