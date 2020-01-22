Griffith township bill may get hearing this week

GRIFFITH — The Town Council on Tuesday said its bill for Griffith to provide its own township services should get a hearing Thursday morning by an Indiana State Senate committee.

If it gains ultimate approval by the Indiana General Assembly, Senate Bill 365 would let the town pay for its own poor relief without belonging to any township, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

The bill would include any community within the state that might be in the same situation as Griffith.

If approved, the new law would require Griffith to "prepare a comprehensive plan that contains a fiscal impact analysis and other fiscal and administrative matters relevant" to Griffith taking over township government services.

The law, as proposed, would require Griffith to adopt an ordinance that incorporates the comprehensive plan within one year after a final rejection by an eligible township.

Both North and St. John townships rejected Griffith's membership request in late 2018 and Griffith has had no luck getting one of them to change their minds.

So on Tuesday, the council said it will ask the state to allow Ross Township to become a third potential township for Griffith to join.