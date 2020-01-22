Griffith township bill may get hearing this week

GRIFFITH — The Town Council on Tuesday said its bill for Griffith to provide its own township services should get a hearing Thursday morning by an Indiana State Senate committee.
If it gains ultimate approval by the Indiana General Assembly, Senate Bill 365 would let the town pay for its own poor relief without belonging to any township, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
The bill would include any community within the state that might be in the same situation as Griffith.
If approved, the new law would require Griffith to "prepare a comprehensive plan that contains a fiscal impact analysis and other fiscal and administrative matters relevant" to Griffith taking over township government services.
The law, as proposed, would require Griffith to adopt an ordinance that incorporates the comprehensive plan within one year after a final rejection by an eligible township.
Both North and St. John townships rejected Griffith's membership request in late 2018 and Griffith has had no luck getting one of them to change their minds.
So on Tuesday, the council said it will ask the state to allow Ross Township to become a third potential township for Griffith to join.
For a township to be eligible to grant membership to another town, it must share a physical border with that town, which is the case with North and St. John townships.
Griffith does border Ross Township with a 1.5 mile stretch near the airport on Main Street. However, this small section of Griffith sits within St. John Township and current law says that the Calumet Township portion of Griffith needs to be contiguous with eligible townships such as North and St. John townships.
Griffith plans an amendment to its senate bill that would allow Ross Township to bring Griffith aboard.
All three townships would receive some financial gain by having Griffith as a member.
With Griffith as a member, North Township would gain about $550,000 per year; St. John Township would get almost $80,000 in extra revenue; and Ross Township would receive over $300,000.
In this light, the council also passed a resolution asking Ross Township for its position on whether they would bring Griffith aboard if the bill becomes law.
"Ross Township is a very well run township," Ryfa said, in anticipation of a possible green light on membership.
Ryfa noted that Ross was considered a year ago and that the council even had discussions with it.
If Ross were to also reject Griffith, "we would be on very solid ground" for Griffith to provide its own poor relief, Ryfa said.
Griffith won the right to secede from Calumet Township several years ago after the township exceeded its poor relief budget limit as set by state law.