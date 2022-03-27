Griffith utility rate hikes on tap

GRIFFITH — Residents will soon get unavoidable boosts in their utility rates, the Town Council recently said.

This stems from rate increases imposed by Hammond Water Works and Hammond Sanitary District for the services they provide to Griffith.

"All the sanitary flow from Griffith that is collected at the Griffith Cline Avenue station is sent to Hammond for processing," Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said Friday.

The town has been absorbing some of the increases, but residential rate hikes for both water and sewage are now necessary to keep the Griffith utilities solvent, Ryfa said.

He said Reedy Financial Group has been hired to perform the related cost studies.

The expected water rate increase, starting in June, would take an average residential customer from the current $3.78 to $4.33 per thousand gallons each month.

This rate goes for the first 5,000 gallons and decreases with additional usage.

"The goal of the Town Council is to minimize the impact on all users," Ryfa said. "Public hearings to allow for the public to speak" will be held during future council meetings.

Ryfa added that residents are encouraged to attend the hearings or follow the details on the town's website.

"We have not determined the sanitary yet," Ryfa said.

He added the next council business meeting will include a final agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice, something that has been negotiated for many years.

"That will result in finalizing a study for those rates," Ryfa said, noting that the financial impacts will be discussed at the next meeting.

In other news, many parkway trees are being removed across town to pave the way for a sidewalk replacement program that is now underway.

Trees are being taken down if their roots are causing damage to existing sidewalks or may damage the new sidewalks.

"Approximately 330 trees will be removed," Ryfa said, adding they'll be gone by Thursday.

He also said a tree replacement program, with special species selected for parkways, will be unveiled in the coming months.

"The town received great pricing last year when the contract was awarded" to Milestone Contractors, Ryfa said. The contract pricing was based "on a massive amount of concrete being purchased and installed."

Tree removal and restoration are included in the sidewalk program.

Ryfa said the typical contract cost to the town would be about $2,200 to replace the sidewalk in front of a typical home.

But if that homeowner paid to replace the same sidewalk without the town's contract, it would probably cost over $5,000, Ryfa said.

Ryfa also said a lot of other projects around town are slated for this year.

They will include a new water line for the southeast part of town to improve water quality and pressure.

Additionally, major park improvements are planned and at least 19 streets will be repaved.

