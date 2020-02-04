You are the owner of this article.
Griffith wins Indiana Senate approval in fight to leave Calumet Township
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Griffith wins Indiana Senate approval in fight to leave Calumet Township

The town of Griffith is halfway toward gaining additional options for completing its voter-approved exit from Calumet Township, after the Indiana Senate voted 40-9 Tuesday to approve Senate Bill 365.

The legislation, which now goes to the House, allows Griffith to become part of Ross Township if its efforts to join either North or St. John townships continue to be unsuccessful.

It also authorizes Griffith to become its own township as a last-ditch alternative to remaining in high-tax Calumet Township if none of the adjacent Lake County townships agrees to absorb Griffith by November.

"We owe this to the residents of Griffith who have been paying these tax rates for years," said state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor.

Griffith residents voted in November 2018 to leave Calumet Township and attempt to join another because of the high property taxes Griffith residents pay to the township, which also includes Gary, relative to the township services received by Griffith residents.

Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said the entire town owes a debt of gratitude to Indiana Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.

"Sen. Rick Niemeyer went above and beyond," Ryfa said. "He has done an exceptional job of guiding it through the Senate."

Ryfa said it does not currently appear that Ross Township is interested in bringing Griffith aboard, "but who knows until it is (officially) put before them?" he said.

According to Ryfa, Griffith currently pays approximately $2.2 million a year to Calumet Township.

It only would pay an estimated $580,000 if Griffith were part of North Township, $300,000 in Ross or $80,000 in St. John, he said.

However, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, noted Griffith's gain also would cause significant revenue losses to Calumet Township, the city of Gary and the Gary Community School Corp., when those taxing districts already are struggling under state-mandated tax caps.

He suggested lawmakers should instead direct Griffith and Calumet Township to continue trying to work out their differences, rather than allowing Griffith to join another township or become its own township.

The Senate-approved legislation is sponsored in the House by state Reps. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, and Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.

