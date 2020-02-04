Griffith wins Indiana Senate approval in fight to leave Calumet Township

The town of Griffith is halfway toward gaining additional options for completing its voter-approved exit from Calumet Township, after the Indiana Senate voted 40-9 Tuesday to approve Senate Bill 365.

The legislation, which now goes to the House, allows Griffith to become part of Ross Township if its efforts to join either North or St. John townships continue to be unsuccessful.

It also authorizes Griffith to become its own township as a last-ditch alternative to remaining in high-tax Calumet Township if none of the adjacent Lake County townships agrees to absorb Griffith by November.

"We owe this to the residents of Griffith who have been paying these tax rates for years," said state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor.

Griffith residents voted in November 2018 to leave Calumet Township and attempt to join another because of the high property taxes Griffith residents pay to the township, which also includes Gary, relative to the township services received by Griffith residents.

Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said the entire town owes a debt of gratitude to Indiana Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.