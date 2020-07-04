Griffith's Fourth of July parade features fewer floats, socially distant crowd

GRIFFITH — It will take more than a global pandemic to stop the Town of Griffith's annual Fourth of July parade, and proceed it did at noon on Saturday down Broad Street, from Ash Street to Main Street.
People appeared to try to practice social distancing by staying with their own groups, at least until the parade started and candy began to fly.
"People have absolutely maintained a safe distance from each other for the most part," Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said. "And it's not overly crowded."
Activities Director Michelle Velez said attendance was down this year, and there were 39 parade entries compared to 60 last year.
The parade lacked some of the usual flair since there were no school marching bands due to school closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But there were horses, people dressed as superheroes, classic cars and plenty of sports cars to entertain the spectators that seemed to enjoy getting out of the house while celebrating America's Independence.
"Life goes on, you can't stay in your house forever, " said Griffith resident Debby Hoot, who watched from the front lawn of a home on Broad St.
Not many, if any, parade participants wore face masks, and only a small number of spectators wore them.
Brian Camery, of Griffith, watched with his 5-year-old son, Benjamin, near Central Park.
Camery said he was not concerned about attending the parade during the pandemic.
"We're not going to the park afterwards and we're going to kind of keep our distance, be here for the parade and then go home after," Camery said.
Michael Stout watched from his front porch as he sat under an American flag that hung from his home on Broad Street.
He called the Griffith parade "Americana" and said he thought it was good that Griffith did not cancel it's Fourth of July parade as many other communities did this year.
"This is our country's celebration and this needs to go on, period," Stout said.
Richard Eleczko, of Merrillville, participated in the parade along with the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association.
The group recently started meeting at the Griffith VFW and this marked its first time in the Griffith parade.
Eleczko said he understands why some towns would want to cancel parades during the pandemic, but he said each town has to do what it feels is best for the community.
"That's what this country is about, having the freedom to do whichever one you want to do," Eleczko said.
He said Fourth of July parades allow the opportunity to celebrate all the good things about America in turbulent times.
"We might not be where we want to be," Eleczko said, "but we're damn sure of a lot further than we were 200 years ago."
Gallery: Valparaiso's 2020 Fourth of July parade
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!