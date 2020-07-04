Griffith's Fourth of July parade features fewer floats, socially distant crowd

Brian Camery, of Griffith, watched with his 5-year-old son, Benjamin, near Central Park.

Camery said he was not concerned about attending the parade during the pandemic.

"We're not going to the park afterwards and we're going to kind of keep our distance, be here for the parade and then go home after," Camery said.

Michael Stout watched from his front porch as he sat under an American flag that hung from his home on Broad Street.

He called the Griffith parade "Americana" and said he thought it was good that Griffith did not cancel it's Fourth of July parade as many other communities did this year.

"This is our country's celebration and this needs to go on, period," Stout said.

Richard Eleczko, of Merrillville, participated in the parade along with the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association.

The group recently started meeting at the Griffith VFW and this marked its first time in the Griffith parade.

Eleczko said he understands why some towns would want to cancel parades during the pandemic, but he said each town has to do what it feels is best for the community.