Griffith's new town hall on hold

GRIFFITH — The proposed new town hall/police station has joined other area projects in a state of limbo because of the nationwide inflation crisis, the Town Council said Tuesday.

The joint facility was approved last year with groundbreaking due last month. With an original starting date of June 8, the new headquarters had been expected to open on the same date next year.

But the plans are in a temporary holding pattern thanks to the dramatic hikes in material costs and shortages.

"We are still struggling with the inflation ... and are looking at options as we go forward," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

No alternate construction dates have been determined at this point as the council studies how to deal with the problem.

"We have to figure out a way to get this at budget ... after we look at lots of things, including alternative material choices and other stuff," Ryfa said in March.

The council would like the project to cost under $10 million.

Some materials have risen in price around 20%, Ryfa noted in March, while adding that HVAC, electrical and plumbing were 40% to 50% more expensive than in October.

Once it rises from the drawing board, the two-story building will pay homage to historic Griffith architecture.

The 24,000 square-foot facility will stand behind the old town hall and police buildings, which sit on Broad Street just north of Main Street.

These buildings will be torn down to give extra parking to downtown customers and for visitors to the new joint facility.

The council also announced a public hearing on a major increase in water bills.

The rate hike is due to a 176% increase over a 10-year span from Hammond.

Under the current proposal, Griffith's new rates are expected to rise, in stages, about 26%.

The first 15% would be immediate, with another 7.5% in three years, followed three years later with a 3.44% hike.

"The public hearing is going to be scheduled for the next Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2," said Michelle Velez, council assistant and Griffith events director.