Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GRIFFITH — Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana ReStore celebrated the expansion of its Griffith location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony began with an address from Executive Director Dawn Michaels.

"We are so excited for our addition to the ReStore," Michaels said. "I am grateful for our wonderful staff that makes all of this happen on a daily basis."

"This is one of those things we don't typically get to do," ReStore manager Dan Walsh said in a following address, emphasizing the importance of the people behind the scenes that make projects like this possible. The expansion was not a one-person show, Walsh said, but a team effort.

The building of the addition was in partnership with Tonn & Blank Construction.

"We really hope that this 3,500-square-foot space can help accommodate the needs of the team and better serve the Lake county community," Tonn & Blank Marketing Manager Cassie Carlson said. "We know all too well how hard it is for not-for-profit organizations to undertake a project like this, which is why we have a community [give] back initiative in place in the first place."

The expansion allows for more storage space and access to more items offered for sale at the ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana ReStore is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable home improvement items, building materials, and furniture to individuals and families in need. By accepting donated goods and selling them to the public at reduced prices, Habitat for Humanity ReStore generates funds to support local housing programs.

For more information, visit www.nwihabitat.org.

Northwest Indiana home listings for people who need a lot of living space 5 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $1,999,900 Online contributed 5 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $1,999,900 ESTATE LUXURY HOME ON 13 ACRES minutes from Crown Points Historical Square. IMPRESSIVE 5 bed/5 bath CUSTOM BUILT with SUPERIOR QUALITY. REMOTE CONTROL BLINDS. Gourmet Kitchen is a chefs dream featuring Thermador Appliances, Quartz Countertops, Floor to Ceiling Cabinets, Walk-in Pantry, Porcelain Flooring, & Multi Patio Doors w/ full balcony access. LRG Dining Rm, Living Rm, Great Rm w/ FP ideal for entertaining. Guest Suite, Powder Rm, Office, & Mud Rm round out first floor. Walking up the second floor you are greeted by wide plank Antique French Oak Floors. The Owner's Suite has iown balcony & fireplace. Your en suite has a large whirlpool tub & walk-in shower. Additional Guest Suite with a bonus rm, 2 add. bedrms, full bath, office, & loft all on 2nd floor.Beyond the barn door is a staircase to the attic that is ready to be finished. Walk-out basement w/ tons of possibilities. AS PART OF THE FOREST INCENTIVE PROGRAM,YOU WILL HAVE PROPERTY TAX BENEFIT NEW INSTANT HOT WATER HEATERS- View More