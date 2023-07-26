GRIFFITH — Tom Waldron was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with his grandchildren.

“His grandkids were the most important thing to him,” said his daughter, Stacy Vasilak. “It’s always been about them.”

Waldron's family time spent fishing, boating and jet skiing came to an abrupt stop in December 2021, when he died from COVID-19. Derrell Waldron, his wife of 14 years, recalled having to make the difficult decision to remove Tom from life support. He was 73.

After his death, Waldron wanted to honor her husband’s memory by bringing joy to others, just like he did to her. It was essential to somehow incorporate nature because the couple had spent so much time together outdoors. Derrell strongly disliked spending time outside until she met Tom, his daughter recalled.

In February of this year, Waldron and Vasilak got into gear and began collecting financial donations to purchase bicycles for children in need across Northwest Indiana. In two months, the pair collected more than $1,300 through a GoFundMe page.

MonoSol LLC in Portage, where Tom and Derrell met nearly 17 years ago, agreed to match donations raised through GoFundMe. Tom worked at MonoSol for several years before retiring at 66. For 25 years, Derrell has been with MonoSol, a water-soluble film manufacturer, and a division of a Kuraray Company.

In addition to monetary donations, the women received 58 donated bikes that were brand new or gently used. The women are thankful for Trailblazers Bike Barn in Hobart for making any necessary repairs to the used bikes at no cost. Waldron said she’s grateful for a delivery driver who transported and assembled a shipment of bikes at her Hobart home.

The donations have allowed Waldron and Vasilak to gift bikes, skateboards and scooters to 90 children. The pair have found children in need through foster programs, the Hammond and Griffith school systems and word of mouth.

Elisha Chandler’s three children were “full of smiles” when they were surprised with four bicycles earlier this month. Chandler and her husband, Dirk Williams, said now they’re unable to get their kids, ages 2, 5 and 12, off of their brand new bikes once they start riding. They were gifted four bikes because their youngest son, Auriyah, was given a regular bike and a balance bike.

With tight funds at home, the couple expressed sincere gratitude toward Waldron and Vasilak for their generosity.

Chandler noted buying her eldest son, Terrondy, a bike from a garage sale last summer, but it breaking within 15 minutes of him riding it. She couldn't help but notice how each of her children's new bikes were not picked from the “cheap” rack at a store.

“I couldn’t thank Stacy and Derrell enough,” Chandler said while sitting in the backyard of her Griffith home. “The humbleness helps you reflect on yourself. This brings hope that there’s loving and kind people out there.”

Waldron and Vasilak’s donation brings optimism to Chandler, who currently battles stage IV breast cancer. Chandler emphasized neither of the women were aware of her diagnosis prior to helping her children, making it even more meaningful.

“If you’re having a bad day, something like this can put a smile on your face,” Chandler said. “I don’t always have the best days, but this brings hope.”

She shared a picture of her family with Vasilak to the Facebook group, “Welcome to Griffith Indiana,” after her children were gifted the bikes. The post received more than 730 positive reactions and 75 comments. It was important to share this with the community because positivity often isn’t displayed in the media, she said.

“To see a person doing something or giving something for the love influences others,” Williams said while sitting next to his wife. “To see how humble they are is a prime example of how people should love one another.”

Vasilak said if her father was still alive he’d be embarrassed for having the spotlight on him, but proud of the efforts in his name. Seeing the joy on the children’s faces after receiving the bikes make their gesture even more worthwhile, the women said.

“Times are so hard,” Waldron said at Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith. “We have to be reminded we are human and still have to show kindness.”

Waldron and Vasilak’s next step is to create a nonprofit 501c3 organization, then obtain storage space for the bikes so they aren’t piling up inside the women’s homes.

“People don’t have to be kind so when they are, just remember to be kind to someone else,” Waldron said, her voice getting emotional. “And for everyone who has lost someone in these years during the pandemic, I feel their loss.”