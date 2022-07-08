 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot in the leg in Griffith, suspect still at large

griffith police stock

GRIFFITH — Police are seeking information after a man was shot in the leg, early Friday morning. 

GRIFFITH — Police are seeking information after a man was shot in the leg, early Friday morning. 

Just before 5 a.m., Friday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the 1900 block of North Arbogast Street. While at the scene, officers received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in his leg. 

According to police, the victim confronted a tall man who was looking in the windows of parked cars along the 1900 block of North Arbogast Street. The man began to shoot at the victim, hitting him in his leg. 

The unknown suspect drove away in a dark colored car with tinted windows. Police said the car may have been a Chevrolet Impala. 

The victim called the authorities from a nearby gas station. He was treated at a local hospital and has been released. 

Police are searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact Det. Al Tharp at 219-924-7503 extension 252 or leave an anonymous message on the Griffith Police Department Tip Line at 219-922-3085.

