Remedy in the works for ditch drainage woes

GRIFFITH — The solution for a longtime problem with the Deep Tunnel Project is on the drawing board, the Town Council said.

The tunnel is a 10-foot wide underground stormwater pipe between the Cady Marsh Ditch and Little Calumet River.

Using a massive horizontal boring machine, the tunnel was dug out in 2006 to allow the transfer of huge amounts of water from the ditch directly to the river.

During times of heavy rain, the tunnel offers relief to flooding situations that occur along the ditch.

But the project, which was done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has not been without its problems since it went into operation in 2007.

"We have a rake there that hasn't worked since 2013," said Public Works Director Andy Raab.

This equipment is designed to keep the tunnel opening clear of debris and other material.

The solution, in part, will be a particular rake system that will keep the opening clear and use a conveyor to send the debris to a commercial dumpster.

"By installing a proper raking system, this should eliminate the need to manually clean the inlet using the heavy machinery as is done now," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

The design will be done by Hubbell, Roth & Clark for $132,000, plus an additional $8,000 for bid phase services.

The Town Council is anticipating that 80% of the $1.7 million construction cost, and the engineering work, will be paid by the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.

In 2014, an emergency replacement of the Arbogast Avenue bridge was required because of erosive conditions at its base.

Griffith officials said the damage was caused by increased water flow in the Cady by the tunnel project.

In other business, the council gave Ryfa authority to give a notice of award to Rieth-Riley Construction Company, of Gary, to do the upcoming improvements to the Erie Lackawanna Bike Trail trailhead.

The firm will do the project for $556,453.

The trailhead sits in the 100 block of South Broad Street, north of the big railroad crossing.

"Things are going to start very soon," Ryfa said.

