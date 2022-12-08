Skateboard park rolls into Griffith's Tot Park

GRIFFITH — A skateboard park will soon roll into Tot Park as part of a major improvement project at the popular facility.

Tot Park is located at the corner of Lake and Indiana streets.

When the plan is complete and construction documents have been prepared, the project will go out for contractor bids, said Landscape Architect Jessica Nix of Butler, Fairman & Seufert in Merrillville.

A presentation document notes the project is part of the Park Board's 5-year, townwide park improvement plan.

The $1 million project will be partly funded with a $500,000 matching grant from the Department of Natural Resources.

Tot Park currently features a playground area at the south end, with playground equipment and swings near the center of the park. At the north end is a covered shelter and a basketball court.

Nix said the current park has various problems, including cracked pavement on the basketball court and the lack of an acceptable walking route through the park leading to its features. The shelter has no electric power, restrooms or drinking fountains.

In addition, the playground equipment and the surfaces are not up to code, Nix said.

The project will feature a new playground, a shelter with restrooms, multi-sport court and the skateboard area, which is referred to as a skate plaza.

"We're really proud of it," said skate park developer Adam Eichornof of Spohn Ranch.

He noted the 5,200 square-foot plaza would have designs appropriate for ages 3-5 and 5-12, would be user friendly and handicap accessible.

The various plaza stations would include a snowplow wedge, quarter pipe hips, banked hips, bump-to ledge, flatbar rail, manual pad, step-up gap and a slappy curb.

Since Tot Park sits along the CNR tracks, the plaza would also boast a railroad theme, with a skateable snow plow/cattle guard and "train tracks."

"This is not the biggest park in the world, but it has a lot to offer," Eichornof said.

The full length of Tot Park's east side will feature parallel parking spaces.

"It appears that the site plan with parking will be required to be approved by the Plan Commission," said Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

He added the commission will also consider overall safety and stormwater drainage.

The plan features the skate plaza at the south end, playground in the center of the park with a new shelter and multi-sport court at the north end.

The court would have markings for basketball and other court games.

"The town continues to reinvest property tax dollars into our community," Ryfa said Wednesday. "Our parks have undergone incredible improvements over the years."

The project is expected to take place in 2023.

In other business, the council introduced a redistricting plan, as required by law, to keep the population numbers as equal as possible among all five of the town's wards.