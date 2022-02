Suspects sought in Griffith liquor store theft, police say

GRIFFITH — Police are seeking information in a theft investigation at a Griffith business.

The Griffith Police Department released photos of suspects and a vehicle Thursday, asking the public's assistance in identifying them.

On Monday police responded to a theft at the LiqGO store, at 404 N. Broad St. in Griffith.

Images of the suspects and their vehicle were recovered from the security video system of the business, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, vehicle or provide any other information is asked to contact Griffith Detective Al Tharp at 219-924-7503, extension 252. In addition, anonymous tips can be made through the Griffith Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Hotline at 219-922-3085.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.