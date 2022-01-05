 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veteran, volunteer with Griffith Police Department leaves behind legacy of service
alert urgent

Veteran, volunteer with Griffith Police Department leaves behind legacy of service

Cahill

Ken Cahill, 70, died Friday surrounded by family, his obituary said. 

 Anna Ortiz

GRIFFITH — A Griffith veteran who dedicated his time to volunteering to aid local officers has died, leaving behind a legacy of service to the community. 

Ken Cahill, 70, died Friday surrounded by family, his obituary said. 

The Griffith Police Department announced Cahill's death, stating he was a dedicated member of the department's Volunteer Emergency Services Team, since he joined in August.

"It is with sadness that we share the news of the passing of Ken Cahill, Griffith VEST member 'V50,'" police said. "Mr. Cahill joined VEST in August of 2021 and within a short time he proved himself to be among our most dedicated volunteers."

Cahill served in the U.S. Navy in the Caribbean and worked locally as a skilled carpenter for more than 35 years. He was described as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Cahill also was an active usher at St. James the Less Church, at 9640 Kennedy Ave. in Highland, where his funeral services will be held. 

The visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home at 14 Kennedy Ave. in Schererville.

There will be a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. James the Less Church.

"Whether providing funeral escorts, directing traffic or assisting at a community event, we could always count on Mr. Cahill," the police department said. "We ask that you keep Mr. Cahill's wife, Mary, his children, grandchildren, family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers."

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

