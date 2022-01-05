Veteran, volunteer with Griffith Police Department leaves behind legacy of service

GRIFFITH — A Griffith veteran who dedicated his time to volunteering to aid local officers has died, leaving behind a legacy of service to the community.

Ken Cahill, 70, died Friday surrounded by family, his obituary said.

The Griffith Police Department announced Cahill's death, stating he was a dedicated member of the department's Volunteer Emergency Services Team, since he joined in August.

"It is with sadness that we share the news of the passing of Ken Cahill, Griffith VEST member 'V50,'" police said. "Mr. Cahill joined VEST in August of 2021 and within a short time he proved himself to be among our most dedicated volunteers."

Cahill served in the U.S. Navy in the Caribbean and worked locally as a skilled carpenter for more than 35 years. He was described as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Cahill also was an active usher at St. James the Less Church, at 9640 Kennedy Ave. in Highland, where his funeral services will be held.

The visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home at 14 Kennedy Ave. in Schererville.