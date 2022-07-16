WATCH NOW: Art lovers flock to Griffith park for annual show

GRIFFITH — If art is your thing, Central Park may have something for you, including papercutting, welded images and wood-carved puzzles.

Park Full of Art began Saturday and continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the downtown park at 600 N. Broad St.

“This show brings the creative love of art to the community,” said Kathie Price, committee chair.

The juried show features oils, acrylics, watercolors, clay pottery, sculptures, photography, handcrafted jewelry, mixed media, graphics, glass, woodworking and crafts.

“We have a lot of unique art and a really nice variety,” Price said.

Among those unique vendors is Amy Green, from downstate Andrews, bringing her womanly welded art.

“It’s all made from farm scrap,” said Green, coming from a third-generation family. “It’s all one-of-a-kind with no remakes."

Green uses such farm equipment as farriers, rasps, disc and chapping blades and rotary hoe tines. She chooses not to name pieces. “If you fall in love with a piece, you can name it,” she said. “I see my art as preserving a piece of farm history.”

Since its opening in 1974, when the art show had 54 entries, Park Full of Art has grown to attract up to 5,000 visitors. This year’s show has 44 entries. Most come from the Midwest, but some travel from Georgia, Texas and New Mexico.

Coming from Santa Fe, New Mexico, are Deborah Henderlong and her glassware.

Working in kilns with glass is an involved process, Henderlong said, “but I love it.”

Henderlong has worked with glass since 2006. Having worked in mental health for 45 years, she calls glassware “my sanity.”

In 1974, the Griffith Park Board suggested a fine arts fair for Central Park. A committee formed, and Park Full of Art was created. In the early 1980s, the fair committee began awarding scholarships to Griffith High School students interested in pursuing fine arts.

This year, Griffith High School students operated the Kids Kraft Korner, enabling youngsters to hone their artistic skills.

Jim Graff, a GHS art teacher and self-described “pot dealer,” displayed his original pottery. Among the shoppers at his booth was Tracy Tippery, of St. John, who bought a large soup bowl, spoon rest and canister for kitchen utensils.

“I like the colors, and they’re neat and unique,” Tippery said. “People like the mugs and soup bowls.”

Graff has worked in ceramics for 20 of his 29 years as an art teacher. His business, Coffee Creek Ceramics, has operated for five years.

“Everything is functional,” Graff said. “It’s made for people to use and enjoy.”

Marc Tschida, a Griffith product now living in Bloomington, brought his wooden puzzles. Using a scratch saw, he hand-carves flat and statue puzzles. Images on flat pieces include states and colleges.

Tschida, who attended nearby St. Mary School and Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, said he enjoys “the solitude of being in my workshop. I’m dumbfounded that I can make something that people feel has value.”

Lou Hii, of Indianapolis, displayed his papercut creations. A rural Chinese tradition dating back to the seventh century, papercutting is an intricate and delicate art pattern cut from tissue-thin paper. Hii added three-dimensional images to this tradition. Smaller pieces take several weeks to complete; large pieces may require several months.

“It’s very challenging, putting it all together,” Hii said.

Jokingly calling herself a “glutton for punishment,” Kathy Los-Rathburn has displayed at every Park Full of Art. Her specialty is watercolor, as the former college instructor now teaches from her home studio a few blocks from the park.

“I love the spontaneity of [watercolor],” Los-Rathburn said. “I paint any subject. Nothing stops me. It’s a new challenge.”

For unsure art students, Los-Rathburn counsels, “You don’t know until you try. Put your mind to it. Give it a try.”