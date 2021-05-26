WATCH NOW: Fire at Griffith woodworking mill battled for 4 hours; cause under investigation

Crews assess the fire damage to a building at Hudec Woodworking in Griffith.
Crews spray water onto the roof of a building at Hudec Woodworking in Griffith Tuesday night in an attempt to douse a fire.
Firefighters cut a hole in the side of a building at Hudec Woodworking in Griffith Tuesday night as they work to extinguish a fire.
GRIFFITH — Firefighters battled a blaze at a woodworking mill for nearly four hours late Tuesday, an official said.
The fire at Hudec Woodworking, 148 Ivanhoe Court, was contained to a portion of the building on the north side used for finishing wood products, said Griffith Fire Chief Roy Schoon.
However, there was also smoke damage throughout the entire building, Schoon said.
Crews were seen spraying the roof with water about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A few employees were inside the building at the time of the fire, but all had escaped before crews arrived, Schoon said.
There were no reported injuries.
An investigation was underway Wednesday into the fire's cause and origin, Schoon said.
The Highland, Merrillville, Gary and Lake Ridge fire departments assisted.
This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.
