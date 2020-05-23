WATCH NOW: Police, family continue search for missing Griffith woman

"We've been fighting the water and the rain most of the week," he said.

Martin said officers plan to keep an eye on water levels, adding he believes the Department of Natural Resources is going to search again in a couple of days.

"We're not just keeping our focus on that area. We're still following up on leads that people call in where they think she may have been seen in other places," Martin said. "None of those have come to come to fruition either, but we're going to keep following up on every lead that we get, and then we're going to keep searching that area, too.

Hopefully, the weather will give us a break where we can actually get in there and be even more thorough than what we have been."

Officers have been scouring the area, first conducting searches on foot with a K-9 and the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter, police said.

Martin said anyone who sees Glover should call 911 immediately so local agencies can respond to the tip right away.

Glover's niece, Vetrice Seals, told The Times the family is experiencing "extreme highs and extreme lows."