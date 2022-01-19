 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: SWAT, police respond in Griffith welfare check
0 Comments
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: SWAT, police respond in Griffith welfare check

  • 0
SWAT in Griffith

Multiple police departments and the Northwest Regional SWAT team responded to a Griffith neighborhood. 

 Provided by Frank Rixie

GRIFFITH — The Northwest Regional SWAT team and local police responded to a Griffith neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Griffith police were contacted and given information that led officers to believe that a welfare check was needed at a residence just south of Ridge Road, said Griffith Police Department Cmdr. Keith Martin.

"Because of the nature of the allegations and the inability to immediately contact anyone at the location, Northwest Regional SWAT was requested," Martin said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Just before 4 p.m., officers left the area because the individual who was the target of the welfare check was not found at the location.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the validity of the allegations involved. 

The alleged incident that was first reported did not involve any threat to the general public, police said. Martin said that due to the sensitive nature of the incident, limited information can be released at this time. 

"Despite none of the incident involving Park West Apartment property or any of their tenants, the Griffith Police Department wishes to thank Park West for the use of their facilities while police were staging for this operation during the brutal temperatures," Martin said. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts