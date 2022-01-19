WATCH NOW: SWAT, police respond in Griffith welfare check

GRIFFITH — The Northwest Regional SWAT team and local police responded to a Griffith neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Griffith police were contacted and given information that led officers to believe that a welfare check was needed at a residence just south of Ridge Road, said Griffith Police Department Cmdr. Keith Martin.

"Because of the nature of the allegations and the inability to immediately contact anyone at the location, Northwest Regional SWAT was requested," Martin said.

Just before 4 p.m., officers left the area because the individual who was the target of the welfare check was not found at the location.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the validity of the allegations involved.

The alleged incident that was first reported did not involve any threat to the general public, police said. Martin said that due to the sensitive nature of the incident, limited information can be released at this time.