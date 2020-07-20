Zoning board recommends move to Ready Elementary building for Griffith YMCA

GRIFFITH — The Board of Zoning Appeals voted Monday to approve two petitions from the Griffith YMCA asking to operate as a nonprofit group on Broad Street and in a residential zone.
The votes were recommendations to the Town Council, which can either accept or reject them.
The council is expected to take the final votes Tuesday night.
If it gains final approval, Crossroads YMCA would relocate from Franklin Center to a vacant Ready Elementary School when that building is closed next year.
The School Board voted in April to close Ready, saying that student enrollment is declining and that reaching out to the Y was an alternative to just letting the building sit empty.
Subsequently, the Town Council was presented with a petition with over 1,200 residential signatures in opposition to closing the school.
The Y's programs serve the community and the surrounding area, said Attorney James Wieser, who represents the Y.
"(They knew) there were several hoops they would have to jump through," Wieser said of the wish to occupy the Ready building. "Our position is there's not going to be any change in the use of the building."
He added that the Y's programs will keep the building as close to a school as possible.
Wieser said the Y's programs have been outgrowing what the Franklin Center can provide.
"Without obtaining variances that allow the YMCA to grow its operations at Ready Elementary, the Griffith YMCA would need to close as a last option," Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger said in May.
Moving to Ready would double the program sizes, add more members, allow larger spaces and more efficient classrooms, she added.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, three residents spoke in favor of the relocation, although one woman wondered how difficult it would be to reopen the school if future student populations call for it.
There probably are avenues that can be taken for the school town to take over the building because it will be leasing the building instead of selling it, Commission Chairman Carl Kus said.
Board member Tom Wichlinski questioned the parking situation if the Y moves to Ready.
There is a lot of parking at Ready, especially if the employees park in the back, said Jay Buckmaster, CEO of Crossroads YMCA.
This would make it easier for dropping off and picking up members.
"We want to take care of the kids and families in Griffith and the surrounding areas."
When Kus asked if the Y would ever sublease parts of the building to third parties, Buckmaster said there would not be much room left over to do that.
"We're moving because we want the space," Buckmaster said. "We need the space."
Gallery: Here's where masks, face coverings are required in the Region
LaPorte County
Gary
Merrillville
Beverly Shores
Hammond municipal buildings
WiseWay Market
Strack & Van Til
Meijer
Jewel-Osco
Horseshoe Casino
Illinois Secretary of State
Indianapolis
Starbucks
Walmart
Sam’s Club
Costco
Best Buy
Kohl's
Kroger
Dollar Tree
Target
CVS
Lowe's
Home Depot
PetSmart
Walgreens
Aldi
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!