Zoning board recommends move to Ready Elementary building for Griffith YMCA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — The Board of Zoning Appeals voted Monday to approve two petitions from the Griffith YMCA asking to operate as a nonprofit group on Broad Street and in a residential zone.

The votes were recommendations to the Town Council, which can either accept or reject them.

The council is expected to take the final votes Tuesday night.

If it gains final approval, Crossroads YMCA would relocate from Franklin Center to a vacant Ready Elementary School when that building is closed next year.

The School Board voted in April to close Ready, saying that student enrollment is declining and that reaching out to the Y was an alternative to just letting the building sit empty.

Subsequently, the Town Council was presented with a petition with over 1,200 residential signatures in opposition to closing the school.

The Y's programs serve the community and the surrounding area, said Attorney James Wieser, who represents the Y.

"(They knew) there were several hoops they would have to jump through," Wieser said of the wish to occupy the Ready building. "Our position is there's not going to be any change in the use of the building."