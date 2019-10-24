CROWN POINT — A crisp, bright fall morning with the hum of traffic and construction is just a sign of what's to come for development in Crown Point.
Early Wednesday, local officials, doctors, DVG Team Inc. developers and leaders with Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute met at the site of the city's new orthopedic facility for a groundbreaking ceremony.
"Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute has been providing orthopedic-related services to the residents of Northwest Indiana for over 51 years," said Dr. Thomas Kay, practice president at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute.
Kay said for years the institute was largely based in Porter County, but recent demand caused expansion into neighboring counties. Ten years ago, Kay recalled being asked to help expand the orthopedic services in Crown Point.
"Currently, we have been renting the space from the Franciscan Point facility, and although they have been a great landlord and great partners with us, we have simply outgrown that space, which is why we're here today," Kay said.
The new orthopedic facility will be about 40,000 square feet, two stories high and considered a "modern-high tech architectural design both inside and out," Kay said.
The facility will also include multiple clinic suites, a pain intervention suite, an orthopedic urgent care, physical and occupational therapy suites, and MRI and X-ray imaging centers.
"Ultimately, this office will employ 65 full-time employees, and we will be able to see 300 patients a day, approximately," he said, adding the facility is an $18 million investment for the institute.
"Today is a very proud day for Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute. It has been several years of hard work to get to this point today. We are very much looking forward to offering services to the residents of Crown Point and the neighboring in a state of the art fashion that they deserve," Kay said.
Mayor David Uran thanked the institute for choosing Crown Point to host its flagship location, which is slated to be completed in early 2021.
"Your commitment that you've had from the citizens at this point are going to be renewed and grown," Uran said. "We appreciate Dr. (Ryan) Plank and his commitment to lead the team here in Crown Point, especially with our young athletes at the high school — we thank you for that."
Uran said the facility will only add to the continued growth of the city.
"This was a huge commitment — $25 million of infrastructure that you're currently standing on today," he said. "That will also connect our roads to 105th (Place), 107th (Avenue), expand 109th (Avenue) to continue to grow the footprint of the city of Crown Point."
Uran pointed to CP as a bedroom community as why there are more local businesses rather than "big boxes and stores."
"You can already start to see the fruits of labor here because of this commitment that you made," Uran said. "Right across the street, you're going to see the Hampton Inn being located; our first hotel in the city of Crown Point that will provide opportunity for people to stay here. And you know, we don't like to see tail lights leaving Crown Point at all. We want people to stay here, spend disposable income here and do different things."