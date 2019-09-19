Group to donate 700 dinners to Region families in need for Thanksgiving

EAST CHICAGO — Growing up, Juan Fernandez remembers hearing stories of his grandmother’s life during the Great Depression.
At the time, Fernandez said her family was stretched so thin that they weren’t able to afford a Thanksgiving dinner. It baffled him. That was her favorite holiday.
“All they had was tortillas and beans,” the East Chicago native said. “That’s not a meal! But they were together, and that's what mattered more. That's what the holiday is about.”
After her death, Fernandez said he wanted to find a way to honor her memory, and in 2010, he found his answer — The People’s Turkey Drive.
Inspired by her love of Thanksgiving, Fernandez started a text thread to find people in need of help during the November holiday. That year, he donated dinners to 34 families in East Chicago, allowing them to concentrate on one another instead of whether they could afford to celebrate.
“We don’t know how blessed we are until we’re confronted by someone in need,” Fernandez said. “When poverty hits and you’re struggling, it doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, Mexican, Asian, Puerto Rican, Republican, Democrat, socialist, communist — it doesn’t matter what you are. Poverty hits everybody.”
From there, Fernandez said he was hooked and wanted to make it an annual event, which he has done. Since then, more than 3,100 families — about 12,000 people in total — have received Thanksgiving dinners, in areas such as Hammond, Munster, Hobart, Portage and more.
After that first year, Fernandez enlisted Nina Zamora-Ojeda and Jason Reyes to help him. Others also joined but have since moved on from the group. The three are its constants.
Fernandez said Zamora-Ojeda is responsible for computer-related tasks, such as organizing the lists of families and creating maps for delivery. While Reyes manages the money and food orders.
“I just nag people to donate or volunteer,” Fernandez said with a laugh.
This year, they will provide 700 Thanksgiving dinners to families across the Region — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties — and into parts of northeastern Illinois.
"It’s just helping people for at least one day,” Fernandez said. “One day where they don’t have to worry about the stress of providing. … It’s the most humbling thing to all these people coming together to help (others). You’ll probably never see them in the same room again, except for this one day.”
'A 1,000-piece puzzle'
The group — named “Tomorrow’s Future” — starts to plan for The People’s Turkey Drive mid-summer by organizing fall fundraising events, where attendees are able to purchase goods or donate items. These will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9. Everything is then put toward the drive in November.
The three fundraisers also serve as an opportunity for them to enlist volunteers for the actual drive, which is set to take place the weekend before Thanksgiving on Nov. 23-24. Volunteers help put the dinner baskets together that Saturday and then deliver them to the families on Sunday.
While the group wasn’t surprised by the amount of families in need, Reyes said they were taken aback at how many people were willing to donate their time to the drive, with many being past recipients looking to pay their good fortune forward.
“It surprises us every year,” Reyes said. “The amount of people coming out to volunteer just gets bigger and bigger. … A lot of them are kids coming out to help with their parents.”
“I tell people all the time that if you want to donate, that’s fine,” Fernandez added. “But the greatest experience is seeing where that money or can of green beans is actually going.”
They also receive support from a few local businesses, primarily El Oso Construction. Owned by Andy Garza, the Griffith-based company has acted like a “guardian angel” — a stark contrast to those who tried to use The People’s Turkey Drive as a marketing ploy, Fernandez said.
“Without (El Oso's) help, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Fernandez said. “But even then, we’re still generally $9,000 in the hole trying to get everything else. … We’re blessed, but we’ve got other mountains to climb.”
Although, the group loves what it does, planning for the annual event can be incredibly stressful.
In the beginning, they used to just travel around to different grocery stores and bought as many items as they could, filling up several shopping carts, Reyes said. But for the past few years, they’ve worked with a single grocery store and placed an order months ahead of time. Now, they fill trucks with food.
With each basket costing roughly $27, they have to raise at least $18,900 to be able to provide for all 700 families, Reyes said. If they don’t meet that amount or they run out of a particular item, the remainder often comes out of their own pockets.
“If the money isn’t there to cover it, it’s still got to be paid for because I ordered it,” Reyes said. “Every single penny goes to somebody’s table.”
Each year, they start over at roughly $0, which is why fundraising is so important.
The group also has to find a location big enough to stage the baskets, which include a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy packets, corn, green beans, mac and cheese, cornbread and a cooking pan. Since 2010, they’ve used five different places.
“It’s growing so big that we’re running out of places,” Fernandez said.
“And the bigger it gets, the more it costs,” Reyes added. “Things can be frustrating at times, but we always get past it and keep moving. We can’t stop now.”
However, the stress tends to melt away as soon as they see the excitement of the families, whose names and addresses are provided to the group by local charity organizations and churches, which receive any leftover baskets. Fernandez said they also learn of people via “word-of-mouth,” with the lists finalized on Nov. 12. The selected individuals are then notified the day before delivery.
“I threaten to quit every year,” Zamora-Ojeda said with a laugh.
“And every year, I get my hopes up,” Reyes teased, chuckling along. “It goes from chaos to perfect every time. … It’s like throwing a 1,000-piece puzzle into the air and then all the pieces land together.”
‘Go out with a bang’
Despite the stress involved, the group said it's only considered not holding the drive once in the nine years since it began.
In 2017, Reyes said he went into kidney failure.
“When I first got sick and I started dialysis, part of me was already thinking, ‘How can I schedule my dialysis around the turkey drive?'” he recalled.
Fernandez and Zamora-Ojeda planned to postpone the event, but Reyes wouldn’t hear of it.
“I figured if my time’s running short, then I want to do it again and go out with a bang,” said Reyes, whose co-worker at U.S. Steel later donated a kidney to him. “I wanted to help as many people as possible.”
“He would literally get out of dialysis and go pick up a donation,” Zamora-Ojeda added. “As sick as he was, he still did a bulk of the work despite us telling him to cool it.”
The three said it ended up being one of their most successful years.
‘You can see the impact’
While their primary objective is to help families during the holiday, they also hope to instill a love for giving back and volunteering within the Region’s youth.
“I always tell the kids, 'This is not my movement — it’s yours to build upon,’” Fernandez said. “You just can see the impact it has on them in their faces. It’s an amazing thing. It's one of the reasons why we look forward to this each November.”
Fernandez admitted he’s already started thinking about next year’s drive and hopes to give 1,000 baskets in honor of the event’s 10th anniversary.
Zamora-Ojeda and Reyes agree with the goal, but quickly remind him to stay in the present — for now.
“There’s no stopping us,” Fernandez said. "This is only going to get bigger."
Anyone interested in volunteering at the drive or one of the fundraising events can email Reyes at jayrey78@gmail.com or Zamora-Ojeda at nina.ojeda80@gmail.com. The group also can be reached at its Facebook page: Tomorrow's Future aka The People's Turkey Drive.
Those wishing to donate can find the campaign page at gofundme.com by searching 2019 9TH ANNUAL THE PEOPLE'S TURKEY DRIVE.
Fundraising events:
— OJ’s Euclid Tap
Address: 3902 Euclid Ave., East Chicago
Start Time: Noon
Date: Saturday
— Loyal Order of Hammond Moose Lodge 570
Address: 7500 Cline Ave., Hammond
Start Time: 9 a.m.
Date: Oct. 12
— Politics Arts Roots Culture
Address: 1713 Franklin St., Michigan City
Start Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Nov. 9