EAST CHICAGO — Local residents, regional and national groups have joined in decrying a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s proposed rule that makes it tougher for individuals to bring discrimination complaints against landlords, lenders and housing groups.
The proposed HUD rule would create “unnecessarily high barriers” for people to protect themselves from discrimination under what is known as the disparate impact theory, according to the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, based in Chicago. The theory has helped combat discriminatory practices and policies in the housing market for years by allowing victims to pursue complaints, even when the policy in question was not created to intentionally discriminate.
HUD introduced the rule change in August, with Secretary Ben Carson arguing the changes are only “intended to increase legal clarity” as to what constitutes “disparate impact” within discrimination cases.
Under the new rule, the burden of proof in discrimination complaints would be shifted moreso to plaintiffs, who would now be required to prove there’s a “robust causal link” between the defendant’s practice or policy and the disparate impact. Plaintiffs would further have to show a housing policy has an adverse effect on “members of a protected class,” that the disparity is “significant,” and the alleged injury is “directly caused” by the policy, records show.
The Shriver Center used the “disparate impact” theory in 2016 when staff there helped residents of the now-shuttered West Calumet Housing Complex in East Chicago file a civil rights complaint against the city’s Housing Authority.
The complaint accused the ECHA of discrimination and providing haphazard relocation resources to families in 2016 and 2017 as residents were forced to evacuate the complex, built on top of a demolished lead-contaminated smelter in the 1970s.
Akeeshea Daniels, a former resident, said if not for the Shriver Center’s complaint, she and dozens of other families would have been rushed to relocate and living now in less than desirable conditions. She struggled for months to find a landlord who would rent to her, let alone call her back.
Daniels, an African American mother who lived at the complex with her sons for more than a decade, said she believes race played a role.
“I think it was because of where we came from. A bad stigma about West Calumet," Daniels said. "A lot of people considered that the projects, and I guess they thought we were going to trash their places or something.”
Daniels said the relocation process was still not ideal, even with the Shriver Center fighting for more civil rights protections. Those protections should be strengthened, not weakened, she said.
The Shriver Center argued the HUD proposed rule goes against the Fair Housing Act in that it requires residents to first prove facts and intentions that are “impossible to discern without discovery.”
Debbie Chizewer, managing attorney for EarthJustice’s Chicago-based office, said despite the act’s passage in 1968, many communities remain segregated, and it is the country’s low-income, communities of color that are disproportionately harmed by pollution and poor housing conditions.
Now, HUD is trying to make it more difficult for victims of discrimination to file a complaint, EarthJustice attorney Suzanne Novak said.
“That’s what the problem is here. (Plaintiffs) are going to be knocked out of court before there’s any sort of necessary analysis,” Novak said.
EarthJustice is an environmental litigation nonprofit. While the organization does not deal specifically with housing discrimination, the group’s core advocacy issue, environmental injustice, is undoubtedly intertwined.
The organization, which filed public comments opposing the rule, argues the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has dismissed countless Title VI complaints, and HUD’s proposal could similarly “very well bring enforcement of housing discrimination to a standstill.”
“These comments are submitted on behalf of many groups and individuals, including some in Tallassee and Uniontown, Alabama, who suffer disparate health impacts due to pests and pollution from massive landfills; residents of Flint, Michigan who have been unfairly excluded from public participation in permitting actions and whose children have elevated blood lead levels from local toxic sources; and residents of East Chicago, Indiana, who have suffered an array of life-altering health effects from exposure to extremely high levels of lead and arsenic soil contamination,” EarthJustice wrote.
Father Phil Schmitter with the St. Francis Prayer Center in Flint, Michigan told The Times it has been an uphill battle to keep pollution out of the backyards of black neighborhoods.
The Prayer Center complained to the EPA in 1992, alleging the state’s Department of Environmental Quality violated the civil rights of Flint residents in permitting a wood-burning incinerator to operate there. EPA did not issue findings in the complaint until 25 years later, in 2017, but it was “too little too late,” according to EarthJustice.
“This rule would basically make it impossible to (file a discrimination complaint),” Schmitter told The Times. “I’m insulted that the Trump administration is trying to unravel what I’ve spent my whole life trying to do.”
Attorneys for the housing authorities of East Chicago, Hammond and Gary did not respond to requests for comment.