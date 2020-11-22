Groups hunger to help Thanksgiving meal void

In general

This time of year, many local churches sponsor food basket drives for distribution to families in need. Some churches already have reached their maximum number of recipients, they may have a limited number of baskets or gift cards, or they may be serving a specific clientèle. The best way to know is to call a church in your area.

Township trustees may be another source for food baskets, gift cards or nonperishable food items. Some trustee offices contacted reported they hoped to be able to supplement food from their pantries with frozen meats or gift cards. In some cases, trustees’ quotas for holiday charity baskets have passed, while others rely on local churches or other groups to assist. Again, the best way to know is to contact your township trustee.

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

Joined by several local community partners, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, based in Merrillville, is preparing for its Hope for the Holidays initiative during November and December.

Under this program, thousands of families in both Lake and Porter counties are helped each year, Food Bank officials said.