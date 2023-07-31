VALPARAISO — Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st® and Lake County 4-H/Lake County Fair have partnered together to raise food donations to benefit local food banks as part of a statewide food drive pilot contest for selected counties.

In its first year, Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is a friendly competition that helps 4-H fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Indiana. The contest is one of many ways Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st® give back to rural communities and support local agriculture.

“Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is an initiative that encourages the local community to come out and help stock the shelves at local food banks,” says Jason Wilson, a Regional Vice President of Agricultural Lending for Farm Credit Mid-America in Indiana.

“Last year, 16 counties across Indiana collected more than 37,000 pounds of food that went on to benefit 22 local food banks in its first year. We’re very excited to see what this program’s impact will look like as the contest expands to Indiana this summer. We hope to grow this contest to even more counties next year.”

Local community members may bring nonperishable food items to the Lake County Fair from Aug. 4-13. Food donations may be placed at the marked drop-off location near the Livestock Show Pavilion.

Adult volunteers and 4-H youth will be available to collect donations. The total weight of all donations will be calculated at the end of the fair, with 1st, 2nd, 3rd place and cash prizes awarded to the fairs who raise the most food at the end of the summer.

“This initiative is one that is near and dear to my heart, and the hearts of my teammates,” said Noah Ahler, a Financial Officer for Farm Credit Mid-America and one of the team members who leads the Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer initiative.

Julie Jones, 4-H Youth Development Educator, agrees, “Anyone in the local community can contribute, and ultimately, we all win by giving back to a great cause.”

Prizes include a $500 award for each county program that collects over 1,000 pounds of food, followed by a $5,000 donation to the county that raises the most food, followed by $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third place. All prize money awarded will support local youth activities.

The Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer contest is being hosted on a regional basis. To learn about which counties are participating in 2023, reach out to Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st® at 219-462-2819.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week