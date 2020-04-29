Groups to share candy, uplifting messages during parade today in E.C.

EAST CHICAGO — Two groups teamed up Wednesday to bring candy and uplifting messages to city youths during a parade that will feature costumed characters riding in trucks.
Stop the Violence Movement East Chicago and Paying It Forward planned to parade on side streets starting about 11:30 a.m. in the city's West Calumet neighborhood, organizer Ray Castaneda said.
The parade will continue alongside streets in East Chicago's Sunnyside, Harbor, South Side and North Side neighborhoods, he said.
Kids have been out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this year's graduating class won't get the usual fanfare, he said.
"With everything that's been going on, it's been hard for us to do out stop the violence work in the community," he said.
Costume characters, including superheroes such as Spider-Man and Captain American, princesses and even Minions, will ride in trucks during the parade and help pass out bags of candy to children.
Posterboard on the trucks will include messages congratulating graduating seniors, happy birthdays and stop the violence.
The costumes were donated by Adolph Costumes. All of the candy has been sanitized, organizers said.
The candy was donated by East Chicago Councilmen Robert Garcia, Dwayne Rancifer and Terrence Hill and city Clerk Adrian Santos, Castaneda said.
During a normal year, Stop the Violence Movement likely would already have held several events in the city. The group often hosts cookouts to raise money for the families of homicide victims.
Group members have been unable to help the families of two people killed in the past month because of limits on gatherings because of the pandemic, he said.
Kids will be able to see the positive messages and retrieve candy in their own yards, he said.
"We're going to try to cover as much ground as we can," Castaneda said.
