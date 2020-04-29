Groups to share candy, uplifting messages during parade today in E.C.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — Two groups teamed up Wednesday to bring candy and uplifting messages to city youths during a parade that will feature costumed characters riding in trucks.

Stop the Violence Movement East Chicago and Paying It Forward planned to parade on side streets starting about 11:30 a.m. in the city's West Calumet neighborhood, organizer Ray Castaneda said.

The parade will continue alongside streets in East Chicago's Sunnyside, Harbor, South Side and North Side neighborhoods, he said.

Kids have been out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this year's graduating class won't get the usual fanfare, he said.

"With everything that's been going on, it's been hard for us to do out stop the violence work in the community," he said.

Costume characters, including superheroes such as Spider-Man and Captain American, princesses and even Minions, will ride in trucks during the parade and help pass out bags of candy to children.

Posterboard on the trucks will include messages congratulating graduating seniors, happy birthdays and stop the violence.

The costumes were donated by Adolph Costumes. All of the candy has been sanitized, organizers said.